(CNN) Three NFL teams -- the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns -- will make their London debuts with games in the UK in 2017, the league announced Tuesday.

Next year, the NFL will have four regular-season games in London for the International Series, which will be the first time the league has had that many in one season.

The NFL says it has a fan base in the UK of more than 13 million people, including close to "four million avid fans."

The schedule will have games in Weeks 3 and 4 at Wembley Stadium and Weeks 7 and 8 at Twickenham Stadium.

The game times and dates will be announced when the full 2017 NFL schedule is revealed later next year.

