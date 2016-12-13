Colbert's hilarious fake interview with Trump

Story highlights
- Colbert used clips from Trump's recent interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace
- "Late Show" host mocked Trump's claim of a "massive landslide victory"
(CNN)"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert scored a rare sit-down with Donald Trump -- just kidding.
On Monday's show, Colbert aired a fake interview with the President-elect, getting answers to his questions by splicing in snippets of Trump's recent interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace.
Russia was a big topic of the "conversation," and when an edit of Trump showed him asking why that country would have wanted him to win, Colbert said the President-elect is "easily manipulated by flattery."
"You're a handsome fella! I bet you do alright with the ladies," Colbert said, trying to prove his point.
"Well, I get it when I need it," Trump said in the next edited snippet.
Responding to Trump's claim of a "massive landslide victory," Colbert noted that his Electoral College margin ranked 46 out of 58 presidential elections so far while holding up a list and pointing toward the bottom.
"You're below Garfield," Colbert said. "And he was a cat."
Colbert also touched on Trump's decision to not receive daily intelligence briefings, and joked about who Trump thinks won the fight in the movie "Rocky IV."
Maybe this segment will convince Trump to grant a real interview to Colbert. But maybe not.