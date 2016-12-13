Colbert's hilarious fake interview with Trump

Story highlights Colbert used clips from Trump's recent interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace

"Late Show" host mocked Trump's claim of a "massive landslide victory"

(CNN) "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert scored a rare sit-down with Donald Trump -- just kidding.

On Monday's show, Colbert aired a fake interview with the President-elect , getting answers to his questions by splicing in snippets of Trump's recent interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace.

Russia was a big topic of the "conversation," and when an edit of Trump showed him asking why that country would have wanted him to win, Colbert said the President-elect is "easily manipulated by flattery."

"You're a handsome fella! I bet you do alright with the ladies," Colbert said, trying to prove his point.

"Well, I get it when I need it," Trump said in the next edited snippet.

Read More