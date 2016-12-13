Story highlights Gates acknowledged that Exxon is a client of his consulting firm

Gates and Rice were both quite critical of Trump during the election

Washington (CNN) Condoleezza Rice, James Baker and Robert Gates all played a crucial role in convincing President-elect Donald Trump to pick ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as his nominee for secretary of state -- and they have business dealings with Tillerson's company.

Gates acknowledged Exxon is a client of their consulting firm Rice Hadley Gates, but saluted Tillerson's experience around the world. Baker, Gates and Rice recommended Tillerson to Trump for the position.

Tillerson was already an out-of-the-box choice to be the nation's top diplomat, having come from the private sector and to be nominated to a position which traditionally has gone to established government officials or politicians.

Rice and Gates, two top Cabinet officials in the George W. Bush administration, released statements on Tuesday celebrating the selection of Tillerson.

