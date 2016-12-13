Cheney, Baker, Rumsfeld back Tillerson's selection

Story highlights Rumsfeld, who was President George W. Bush's longtime defense secretary, praised Tillerson's selection

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's selection of ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state drew praise from fixtures of the GOP establishment: former Vice President Dick Cheney, former Secretary of State Jim Baker and former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

Cheney said in a statement that Tillerson "is an inspired choice."

"I've known Rex for many years both in his role as the chairman and CEO of Exxon and as a personal friend. He has the vast experience, ability, and judgment to deal with the very dangerous world we find confronting us. His extensive knowledge of the global situation will be an asset in representing our nation," Cheney said.

"As the chairman and CEO of Exxon, he has operated in nations all over the globe, and managed one of our largest corporations. I'm confident that he will do a superb job promoting our national interests in dealing with the complex and difficult choices that are on the agenda for the next administration."

Rumsfeld, who was President George W. Bush's longtime defense secretary, praised Tillerson's selection in a tweet.

W/ the addition of Tillerson, a talented exec & skillful negotiator, @realDonaldTrump seems to be assembling an accomplished & able cabinet. — Donald Rumsfeld (@RumsfeldOffice) December 13, 2016