Pelosi casts doubt on GOP plans to repeal Obamacare

Washington (CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi cast doubt Tuesday on congressional Republicans' and President-elect Donald Trump's plans to rollback Obamacare.

"I don't think they are going to repeal the Affordable Care Act," Pelosi told a group of reporters in her office on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Trump and congressional Republicans have said one of their first priorities in 2017 will be to dismantle the current health care law. They say they plan to retain some of the most popular planks of the law, such as barring insurers from denying coverage to those with pre-existing conditions and allowing those who want to remain on their parents' health care plans until age 26.

But Pelosi argued that the practical effect of leaving those provisions in place and peeling away the other parts of the law won't work because of the costs.

"You can't keep them. You can't afford them because the cost would be so astronomical," Pelosi said, noting the motivation for creating the system was to address the spiraling costs of medical care. Defending Obamacare's structure, she added: "it's all cheaper the more people that are in the pool. Everybody is healthier the more people that are in the pool."

