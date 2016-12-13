Ohio governor vetoes 'heartbeat' abortion bill

(CNN) Ohio Gov. John Kasich vetoed a measure that would have banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected but signed a bill outlawing abortions in the state after 20 weeks.

Kasich said he vetoed the amendment commonly referred to as the "Heartbeat Bill" to avoid lengthy and costly litigation at taxpayers' expense.

"Similar legislation enacted in two other states has twice been declared unconstitutional by federal judges, and the Supreme Court declined to review those decisions," he said in a statement.

Developing story - more to come