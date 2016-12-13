Ohio governor vetoes 'heartbeat' abortion bill

Story highlights While vetoing "heartbeat bill" Ohio governor signs bill that outlaws abortion after 20 weeks

(CNN) Ohio Gov. John Kasich vetoed a measure that would have outlawed abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected while approving a law that outlaws abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The vetoed proposal, commonly referred to as the " heartbeat bill ," would have been the nation's strictest time-based legislation, banning abortions around six weeks.

Kasich said he vetoed the amendment to avoid lengthy and costly litigation at taxpayers' expense that was likely to end in defeat, based on recent case law.

"Similar legislation enacted in two other states has twice been declared unconstitutional by federal judges, and the Supreme Court declined to review those decisions," he said in a statement.

At the same time, his approval of the 20-week ban further restricted abortions in the state, drawing support from pro-life advocates.

