Montana congressman is Trump's choice for Interior secretary

Story highlights He's faced criticism from environmental and conservation groups since joining the House in 2015

His selection is major political break for Democrats

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Montana Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke as his nominee to lead the Interior Department. A transition official said Zinke has accepted the offer.

Zinke, a 55-year-old ex-Navy SEAL commander and recipient of two Bronze Stars for combat missions in Iraq, was a Trump supporter.

He's also faced criticism from environmental and conservation groups since joining the House in 2015.

In the House, Zinke is a member of the Armed Services and Natural Resources committees.

His selection is major political break for Democrats. Zinke was the top Republican prospect to challenge Sen. Jon Tester in 2018, and his removal from the race would substantially improve Democrats' chances of holding the seat in the midterms.

Read More