John McCain on Tillerson: 'I would never accept an award from Vladimir Putin'

McCain said he'd be happy to listen to what Tillerson had to say about his relationship with Putin.

(CNN) Republican Sen. John McCain said in a radio interview Tuesday that, unlike secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson, he wouldn't have accepted an award from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the interview, with the Family Research Council's "Washington Watch" radio program, the Arizona senator also said Tillerson's oppositions to Russian sanctions raised "morality" questions.

Tillerson was awarded the "Order of Friendship" from Putin in 2013. Tillerson received the award at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum along with ExxonMobil President Stephen Greenlee and other Russian and Italian oil executives. ExxonMobil has extensive business dealings with Russia.

"I do have some legitimate, I think, but concerns about Mr. Tillerson," McCain said. "I believe that after Ukraine, he opposed the sanctions that were put on Russia. He has a very close relationship with Vladimir Putin. By the way, he was given an award by Vladimir Putin. It was sanctioned by Vladimir Putin. That concerns me a great deal."

McCain said he would meet with Tillerson and have a "debate" about it. He called Putin a "thug, a murderer, and a killer." Still, McCain said he'd be happy to listen to what Tillerson had to say about his relationship.

