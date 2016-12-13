(CNN) Kanye West will not perform at Donald Trump's inauguration in January, despite his high-profile meeting with the President-elect on Tuesday, the chairman of Trump's presidential inaugural committee, Tom Barrack, told CNN's Erin Burnett on Tuesday.

"No, No. Kanye and Donald are good friends," Barrack said. "Donald is a great admirer of Kanye, as we are all, but he is not performing at inauguration."

Barrack gave other details on plans for the days surrounding the January 20 inauguration.

"It starts on Tuesday and ends basically on Saturday morning with a cadre of very complicated events," he said.

According to Barrack, his committee expects to host about 2 million people, with 300-400 million watching on television around the world throughout the week.

