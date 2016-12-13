Kanye West meets with Donald Trump at Trump Tower

Story highlights Kanye West asked for a 15-minute meeting with Donald Trump, a transition aide says

West and his wife attended a fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

Washington (CNN) Kanye West met with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, after he was spotted arriving at Trump Tower in New York City, only days after the rapper first came back into the public eye following his hospitalization.

Trump spoke to reporters with West by his side, calling the rapper a "good man" and telling journalists that they have been "friends for a long time."

West would not discuss the details of the meeting ignored questions about whether he plans on performing at Trump's inauguration. He also ignored a question about whether he wishes he had voted for Trump.

"I just want to take a picture right now," West said, smiling.

"You take care of yourself, I'll see you soon," Trump told West.