Joe Manchin will stay in Senate, not serve in Trump Cabinet

(CNN) Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Tuesday he will remain in the Senate rather than joining President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

"Right now, I believe that I can best serve my state of West Virginia in the United States Senate," Manchin said in a statement.

Manchin didn't say whether he turned down an offer from Trump or was told he was out of the running for the post.

Manchin could face a tough re-election battle in West Virginia in 2018. Republicans are likely to target his seat, as well as those held by Democrats in reliably red states Indiana, Missouri, Montana and North Dakota, as the party seeks to gain a 60-vote, filibuster-proof majority in the Senate.

Staying in the Senate means Democrats will likely have 48 seats to Republicans' 52-seat majority, depending on whether Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who also met with Trump, goes into the new administration.

Read More