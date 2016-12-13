NFL great Brown on meeting Trump: 'I fell in love with him'

Story highlights Brown voted for Clinton

But had positive things to say about Trump

(CNN) NFL legend Jim Brown stopped by Trump Tower Tuesday for a meeting pegged as a discussion about issues facing the African-American community, saying he "fell in love" with President-elect Donald Trump.

Though Brown voted for Hillary Clinton in November, he told CNN's Brooke Baldwin later Tuesday he came away from the meeting with a heart-warming sense of positivity.

"I fell in love with him because he really talks about helping African-American, black people and that's why I'm here," said Brown, a man many consider to be one of the NFL's greatest running backs.

For decades, Brown has been an activist, particularly for minorities and the inner-cities, and his Amer-I-Can program is designed to "empower individuals to take charge of their lives and achieve their full potential," the group says.

Speaking to Baldwin, Brown cited Trump's resilience as proof of his worthiness of the nation's highest office.

