Story highlights He made no mention of Ivanka in his tweet.

All of these questions may be answered at Trump's upcoming press conference.

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump, the President-elect's daughter, appears slated to be more involved in Trump's new political empire than his old business one.

Donald Trump said late Monday night that it would be only his two sons, Eric and Donald Jr., who along with "executives" would take over the real estate mogul's sprawling network of companies and properties.

He made no mention of Ivanka, another top Trump Organization executive, who had previously been expected to take a similar role as Trump passed down his business work to his children.

"Two of my children, Don and Eric, plus executives, will manage them. No new deals will be done during my term(s) in office," Trump tweeted in a series of messages where he promised to separate himself from his business.

That news comes as Ivanka Trump and her husband, key Trump adviser Jared Kushner, are looking at Washington as a new power base from their native New York. Two sources with knowledge tell CNN the couple were house hunting in Georgetown on Sunday. Ivanka Trump attended Georgetown University in the neighborhood, which has one of the few Orthodox Synagogues in downtown Washington.

Read More