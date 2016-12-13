Donald Trump's tweets as president-elect, annotated
Updated 11:15 AM ET, Wed December 14, 2016
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Donald Trump is selecting his cabinet, taking a victory lap around the country, calling world leaders -- and tweeting.
December 13, 2016
- SOME CONTEXT: Rex Tillerson is the CEO of ExxonMobil and was considered a dark horse in the secretary of state race. With this controversial pick, Trump is setting up what is sure to be a heated Senate confirmation battle. Tillerson has no formal foreign policy experience but has built close relationships with many world leaders. Most notably is his tie to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
6:57 am: Wisconsin and Pennsylvania have just certified my wins in those states. I actually picked up additional votes!
7:44 am: The thing I like best about Rex Tillerson is that he has vast experience at dealing successfully with all types of foreign governments.
December 12, 2016
- SOME CONTEXT: A growing chorus of powerful voices on Capitol Hill are calling for a bipartisan probe of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The US government publicly announced in October that it was "confident" Russia orchestrated the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and other political organizations of the Democratic Party. Earlier this month, the CIA said Russia's hacks were aimed at helping Trump.
8:21 am: Unless you catch "hackers" in the act, it is very hard to determine who was doing the hacking. Why wasn't this brought up before election?
- MORE CONTEXT: Trump and his transition team have rebuffed concerns about Russian influence in the election, including the CIA's findings. "These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction," Trump's transition team said in a statement.
8:26 am: The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases after January 20th.
5:25 pm: #ThankYouTour2016 Tue: West Allis, WI. Thur: Hershey, PA. Fri: Orlando, FL. Sat: Mobile, AL.
6:40 pm: The final Wisconsin vote is in and guess what - we just picked up an additional 131 votes. The Dems and Green Party can now rest. Scam!
7:33 pm: I will be making my announcement on the next Secretary of State tomorrow morning.
11:26 pm: Even though I am not mandated by law to do so, I will be leaving my busineses before January 20th so that I can focus full time on the......
11:32 pm: Presidency. Two of my children, Don and Eric, plus executives, will manage them. No new deals will be done during my term(s) in office.
- SOME CONTEXT: Trump announced last month that he would hold a December 15 press conference in which he would detail his plan to separate from his businesses. He canceled just days before. Though he has been on a "victory tour" around the US since the election, he has not held a press conference since July.
December 11, 2016
7:56 am: I will be interviewed today on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace at 10:00 (Eastern) Network. ENJOY!
8:12 am: Being at the Army - Navy Game was fantastic. There is nothing like the spirit in that stadium. A wonderful experience, and congrats to Army!
8:51 am: I spent Friday campaigning with John Kennedy, of the Great State of Louisiana, for the U.S.Senate. The election is over - JOHN WON!
10:29 am: Whether I choose him or not for "State"- Rex Tillerson, the Chairman & CEO of ExxonMobil, is a world class player and dealmaker. Stay tuned!
- SOME CONTEXT: Trump ended up going with Tillerson as his pick for secretary of state. This was in spite of pushback from both sides of the aisle.
8:02 pm: Just watched @NBCNightlyNews - So biased, inaccurate and bad, point after point. Just can't get much worse, although @CNN is right up there!
December 10, 2016
6:19 am: .@RudyGiuliani, one of the finest people I know and a former GREAT Mayor of N.Y.C., just took himself out of consideration for "State".
6:27 am: I have NOTHING to do with The Apprentice except for fact that I conceived it with Mark B & have a big stake in it. Will devote ZERO TIME!
- REALITY CHECK: Kellyanne Conway later defended Trump's decision to remain an executive producer on NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" even as he takes office, arguing that "presidents have a right to do things in their spare time." She compared Trump's producer credit to Obama's golf outings.
7:38 am: As a show of support for our Armed Forces, I will be going to The Army-Navy Game today. Looking forward to it, should be fun!
9:11 am: Reports by @CNN that I will be working on The Apprentice during my Presidency, even part time, are ridiculous & untrue - FAKE NEWS!
9:14 am: A very interesting read. Unfortunately, so much is true.
2:09 pm: October 2015 - thanks Chris Wallace @FoxNewsSunday!
December 9, 2016
2:42 pm: Join me live in Louisiana! Tomorrow, we need you to go to the polls & send John Kennedy to the U.S. Senate.
5:13 pm: Thank you Louisiana! Get out & vote for John Kennedy tomorrow. Electing Kennedy will help enact our agenda on behalf of the people.
10:30 pm: Thank you Michigan. We are going to bring back your jobs & together, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
December 8, 2016
4:15 pm: Today we lost a great pioneer of air and space in John Glenn. He was a hero and inspired generations of future explorers. He will be missed.
5:55 pm: On my way to Des Moines, Iowa- will see you soon with @mike_pence. Join us!
6:12 pm: Join me tomorrow! #MAGA 10am- Baton Rouge, LA. 7pm- Grand Rapids, MI.
10:02 pm: THANK YOU IOWA! #ThankYouTour2016
December 7, 2016: The Carrier saga, part 3
7:18 am: I will be interviewed on the @TODAYshow at 7:30. Enjoy!
1:38 pm: We pause today to remember the 2,403 American heroes who selflessly gave their lives at Pearl Harbor 75 years ago...
2:37 pm: Join me tomorrow in Des Moines, Iowa with Vice President-Elect @mike_pence - at 7:00pm! #ThankYouTour2016 #MAGA
7:41 pm: Chuck Jones, who is President of United Steelworkers 1999, has done a terrible job representing workers. No wonder companies flee country!
- SOME CONTEXT: Chuck Jones has been critical of Trump's claim to have saved hundreds of jobs at the Carrier plant. He said the deal was a promise "halfway delivered." Jones was angry when Trump praised Carrier for "keeping 1,100 people" in jobs that won't move to Mexico. The real number is 800.
8:56 pm: If United Steelworkers 1999 was any good, they would have kept those jobs in Indiana. Spend more time working-less time talking. Reduce dues
December 6, 2016: Grounding Boeing
- REALITY CHECK: It's unclear where Trump got the $4 billion figure. A Boeing source familiar with the program told CNN that not even the company can estimate the cost of the program at this time, since "the Pentagon has not even decided all the bells and whistles it wants on the new Air Force One." It currently has an Air Force One contract worth $170 million.
11:45 am: Join me tonight in Fayetteville, North Carolina at 7pm! #ThankYouTour2016
2:09 pm: Masa (SoftBank) of Japan has agreed to invest $50 billion in the U.S. toward businesses and 50,000 new jobs....
2:10 pm: Masa said he would never do this had we (Trump) not won the election!
- REALITY CHECK: It's a bit more complicated than that.
4:17 pm: Departing New York with General James 'Mad Dog' Mattis for tonight's rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina! See you soon! #ThankYouTour2016
10:33 pm: A great night in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Thank you! #ICYMI watch here
December 5, 2016
8:53 am: I am thrilled to nominate Dr. @RealBenCarson as our next Secretary of the US Dept. of Housing and Urban Development
- SOME CONTEXT: Carson rejected a previous offer from Trump to be the next secretary of Health and Human services because he felt he was too inexperienced to run a federal agency, according to longtime aide Armstrong Williams. During their primary fight, Trump derided Carson as "super low energy" and delivered sharp attacks on Twitter, questioning his temperament and qualifications for office.
11:00 am: If the press would cover me accurately & honorably, I would have far less reason to "tweet." Sadly, I don't know if that will ever happen!
6:06 pm: #ThankYouTour2016 12/6- North Carolina 12/8- Iowa 12/9- Michigan
December 4, 2016
12:31 am: Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad
- SOME CONTEXT: Alec Baldwin had a lot to say about this.
6:41 am: The U.S. is going to substantialy [sic] reduce taxes and regulations on businesses, but any business that leaves our country for another country,
6:49 am: fires its employees, builds a new factory or plant in the other country, and then thinks it will sell its product back into the U.S. ......
6:57 am: without retribution or consequence, is WRONG! There will be a tax on our soon to be strong border of 35% for these companies ......
7:05 am: wanting to sell their product, cars, A.C. units etc., back across the border. This tax will make leaving financially difficult, but.....
7:21 am: these companies are able to move between all 50 states, with no tax or tariff being charged. Please be forewarned prior to making a very ...
7:23 am: expensive mistake! THE UNITED STATES IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS
1:58 pm: The Green Party just dropped its recount suit in Pennsylvania and is losing votes in Wisconsin recount. Just a Stein scam to raise money!
4:47 pm: .@FoxNews will be re-running "Objectified: Donald Trump," the ratings hit produced by the great Harvey Levin of TMZ, at 8:00 P.M. Enjoy!
5:23 pm: Did China ask us if it was OK to devalue their currency (making it hard for our companies to compete), heavily tax our products going into..
5:30 pm: their country (the U.S. doesn't tax them) or to build a massive military complex in the middle of the South China Sea? I don't think so!
December 3, 2016
11:37 am: "@TigerWoods: Can't wait to get back out there and mix it up with the boys. --TW #heroworldchallenge" Great to have you back Tiger - Special!
2:09 pm: State Treasurer John Kennedy is my choice for US Senator from Louisiana. Early voting today; election next Saturday.
2:13 pm: Our great VPE, @mike_pence, is in Louisiana campaigning for John Kennedy for US Senate. John will be a tremendous help to us in Washington.
December 2, 2016: That phone call
- SOME CONTEXT: Trump overturned decades of diplomatic protocol when he spoke on the phone with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. The chat marks the first publicly reported call between a US President or President-elect and the leader of Taiwan since Washington established diplomatic relations with Beijing in 1979. China's foreign ministry later lodged a complaint with the United States over the call, which 1996 Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole had a hand in organizing.
8:41 pm: Interesting how the U.S. sells Taiwan billions of dollars of military equipment but I should not accept a congratulatory call.
10:06 pm: Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers. This is happening all over our country. No more!
December 1, 2016: The Carrier deal, part 2
9:37 am: My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic storms and tornadoes in the Southeastern United States. Stay safe!
9:38 am: Getting ready to leave for the Great State of Indiana and meet the hard working and wonderful people of Carrier A.C.
5:52 pm: Heading to U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio for a 7pm rally. Join me!
9:45 pm: Thank you Ohio! Together, we made history -- and now, the real work begins. America will start winning again! #AmericaFirst
November 30, 2016
6:20 am: ISIS is taking credit for the terrible stabbing attack at Ohio State University by a Somali refugee who should not have been in our country.
- SOME CONTEXT: Trump canceled this meeting on December 13, saying he was busy with the transition. It would have been his first press conference since July. Trump owns or has a position in more than 500 companies.
6:44 am: great business in total in order to fully focus on running the country in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! While I am not mandated to ....
6:54 am: do this under the law, I feel it is visually important, as President, to in no way have a conflict of interest with my various businesses..
6:59 am: Hence, legal documents are being crafted which take me completely out of business operations. The Presidency is a far more important task!
10:23 am: Join me in Cincinnati, Ohio tomorrow evening at 7:00pm. I am grateful for all of your support. THANK YOU!
11:21 am: 'President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate Steven Mnuchin, Wilbur Ross & Todd Ricketts'
3:00 pm: 'Donald Trump is already helping the working class'
10:48 pm: Look forward to going to Indiana tomorrow in order to be with the great workers of Carrier. They will sell many air conditioners!
November 29, 2016
6:15 am: The Great State of Michigan was just certified as a Trump WIN giving all of our MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN supporters another victory - 306!
6:34 am: I thought that @CNN would get better after they failed so badly in their support of Hillary Clinton however, since election, they are worse!
- SOME CONTEXT: In cases held before the Supreme Court in 1989 and 1990, the right to desecrate the American flag was confirmed as a form of free speech.
3:08 pm: My thoughts and prayers are with the great people of Tennessee during these terrible wildfires. Stay safe!
3:59 pm: 'President-Elect Donald J. Trump Intends to Nominate Congressman Tom Price and Seema Verma.'
6:37 pm: 'President-Elect Donald J. Trump Nominates Elaine Chao as Secretary of the Department of Transportation'
- SOME CONTEXT: This was the evening Trump had dinner with Mitt Romney, who was also reportedly considered for secretary of state.
10:40 pm: I will be going to Indiana on Thursday to make a major announcement concerning Carrier A.C. staying in Indianapolis. Great deal for workers!
10:50 pm: Big day on Thursday for Indiana and the great workers of that wonderful state.We will keep our companies and jobs in the U.S. Thanks Carrier
- SOME CONTEXT: Trump and Carrier reached a deal to keep nearly 1,000 factory jobs in Indiana rather than moving a furnace plant to Mexico. The reactions to this deal turned out to be deeply divided. Turns out the real number was 800 jobs. To get the higher number, Carrier and Trump are counting 300 administrative and engineering jobs at a different facility in Indianapolis that were never at risk of being shipped to Mexico.
November 28, 2016
9:02 am: If Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate deal.
- SOME CONTEXT: In October, Trump threatened to reverse diplomatic relations with Cuba.
4:01 pm: Just met with General Petraeus--was very impressed!
- SOME CONTEXT: There was talk that Trump was considering Petraeus for secretary of state. Petraeus, once a widely celebrated military leader who oversaw operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, was sentenced on April 23, 2015, to serve two years of probation and pay a $100,000 fine for sharing classified information with his biographer and lover.
9:14 pm: "@HighonHillcrest: @jeffzeleny what PROOF do u have DonaldTrump did not suffer from millions of FRAUD votes? Journalist? Do your job! @CNN"
- SOME CONTEXT: This was an attack against CNN for our reporting that Trump's false voter fraud claims are baseless -- which they are.
9:15 pm: "@JoeBowman12: @jeffzeleny just another generic CNN part time wannabe journalist !" @CNN still doesn't get it. They will never learn!
9:19 pm: "@FiIibuster: @jeffzeleny Pathetic - you have no sufficient evidence that Donald Trump did not suffer from voter fraud, shame! Bad reporter.
9:21 pm: "@sdcritic: @HighonHillcrest @jeffzeleny @CNN There is NO QUESTION THAT #voterfraud did take place, and in favor of #CorruptHillary !"
10:03 pm: .@CNN is so embarrassed by their total (100%) support of Hillary Clinton, and yet her loss in a landslide, that they don't know what to do.
November 27, 2016: Illegal voting claims
7:19 am: Hillary Clinton conceded the election when she called me just prior to the victory speech and after the results were in. Nothing will change
- SOME CONTEXT: A recount initiated by the Green Party led to this tweetstorm from Trump, reiterating his previous criticism of the effort, taking aim at Clinton. This series of tweets quotes her concession statement.
7:55 am: Hillary's debate answer on delay: "That is horrifying. That is not the way our democracy works. Been around for 240 years. We've had free --
8:01 am: and fair elections. We've accepted the outcomes when we may not have liked them, and that is what must be expected of anyone standing on a -
8:08 am: during a general election. I, for one, am appalled that somebody that is the nominee of one of our two major parties would take that kind --
8:18 am: of position." Then, separately she stated, "He said something truly horrifying ... he refused to say that he would respect the results of --
8:23 am: this election. That is a direct threat to our democracy." She then said, "We have to accept the results and look to the future, Donald --
8:29 am: Trump is going to be our President. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead." So much time and money will be spent - same result! Sad
- REALITY CHECK: There is no evidence of any widespread voter fraud. Trump could have been referencing a series of fake stories on conspiracy websites that said he actually beat Clinton in the popular vote count. It's an unprecedented allegation by a president-elect.
3:34 pm: It would have been much easier for me to win the so-called popular vote than the Electoral College in that I would only campaign in 3 or 4--
3:41 pm: states instead of the 15 states that I visited. I would have won even more easily and convincingly (but smaller states are forgotten)!
7:31 pm: Serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California - so why isn't the media reporting on this? Serious bias - big problem!
November 26, 2016
8:08 am: Fidel Castro is dead!
7:31 pm: The Green Party scam to fill up their coffers by asking for impossible recounts is now being joined by the badly defeated & demoralized Dems
- SOME CONTEXT: Green Party officials filed for a recount in Wisconsin after reports of possible voting discrepancies in areas that used paper ballots versus those where electronic voting took place.
10:59 pm: The Democrats, when they incorrectly thought they were going to win, asked that the election night tabulation be accepted. Not so anymore!
November 24, 2016: The Carrier deal
10:11 am: I am working hard, even on Thanksgiving, trying to get Carrier A.C. Company to stay in the U.S. (Indiana). MAKING PROGRESS - Will know soon!
November 23, 2016: Trumpsgiving at Mar-a-Lago
9:17 pm: Let us give thanks for all that we have, and let us boldly face the exciting new frontiers that lie ahead. Happy Thanksgiving.
10:30 pm: Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. We will, together, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
November 22, 2016: On, off, then on again
- SOME CONTEXT: Trump backed out of a meeting he had called with The New York Times, claiming the news organization changed the terms. He later ended up going to the meeting that same day.
6:31 am: Perhaps a new meeting will be set up with the @nytimes. In the meantime they continue to cover me inaccurately and with a nasty tone!
6:36 am: The failing @nytimes just announced that complaints about them are at a 15 year high. I can fully understand that - but why announce?
6:46 am: Great meetings will take place today at Trump Tower concerning the formation of the people who will run our government for the next 8 years.
8:38 am: 'President-elect Donald J. Trump's CIA Director Garners Praise'
8:39 am: 'Jeff Sessions, a Fitting Selection for Attorney General'
- SOME CONTEXT: The visit included an on-the-record meeting where Times staff asked him questions. What resulted was a wide-ranging discussion. He brushed aside his campaign promises to jail Hillary Clinton, batted away questions about conflicts of interest over his business empire and denounced the neo-Nazi movement that is celebrating his victory.
12:10 pm: I am seriously considering Dr. Ben Carson as the head of HUD. I've gotten to know him well--he's a greatly talented person who loves people!
7:24 pm: Bus crash in Tennessee so sad & so terrible. Condolences to all family members and loved ones. These beautiful children will be remembered!
November 21, 2016: The 100-day plan and a cross-pond bond
- SOME CONTEXT: Rather than holding a press conference, in which journalists could ask follow-up questions, Trump released his 100-day plan via Twitter. He has not held a press conference since July.
9:14 pm: Prior to the election it was well known that I have interests in properties all over the world.Only the crooked media makes this a big deal!
- SOME CONTEXT: Trump owns or has a position in more than 500 companies, according to a CNN analysis. That includes about 150 that have done business in at least 25 foreign countries, including Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
9:22 pm: Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job!
- SOME CONTEXT: Farage was a big supporter of Brexit, whichTrump made frequent references to throughout the campaign, saying it demonstrated the wish for change among voters frustrated with establishment politics. Later, a spokesman for the office of British Prime Minister Theresa May blocked the idea, telling CNN the UK appoints its own ambassadors and that the position was filled.
November 20, 2016: Still not laughing
6:22 am: The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior
- SOME CONTEXT: Twenty four hours later, Trump was still tweeting about the Hamilton-Pence encounter.
6:44 am: Numerous patriots will be coming to Bedminster today as I continue to fill out the various positions necessary to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
8:26 am: I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us?
- SOME CONTEXT: Although he hosted Saturday Night Live last year, Trump has been vocal about his distaste of the show, specifically of Alec Baldwin's impression of him. He talked about it before the election, and he is clearly still watching.
8:39 am: General James "Mad Dog" Mattis, who is being considered for Secretary of Defense, was very impressive yesterday. A true General's General!
9:05 am: I have always had a good relationship with Chuck Schumer. He is far smarter than Harry R and has the ability to get things done. Good news!
November 19, 2016: $25 million and a Broadway show
8:34 am: I settled the Trump University lawsuit for a small fraction of the potential award because as President I have to focus on our country.
- SOME CONTEXT: Trump agreed to pay $25 million to settle three lawsuits against Trump University -- a deal that kept him from having to testify in a trial in San Diego that was set to begin on November 28.
8:39 am: The ONLY bad thing about winning the Presidency is that I did not have the time to go through a long but winning trial on Trump U. Too bad!
- SOME CONTEXT: When VP-elect Mike Pence saw Hamilton on Broadway, the cast addressed him from the stage, asking him to "uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us."
- MORE CONTEXT: The audience booed Pence during the show. He later said he wasn't offended by what happened and that those boos were "what freedom sounds like."
November 18, 2016
5:35 pm: Will be working all weekend in choosing the great men and women who will be helping to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
November 17, 2016
7:46 am: My transition team, which is working long hours and doing a fantastic job, will be seeing many great candidates today. #MAGA
9:01 pm: Just got a call from my friend Bill Ford, Chairman of Ford, who advised me that he will be keeping the Lincoln plant in Kentucky - no Mexico
9:15 pm: I worked hard with Bill Ford to keep the Lincoln plant in Kentucky. I owed it to the great State of Kentucky for their confidence in me!
November 16, 2016: Smooth transition?
6:28 am: I am not trying to get "top level security clearance" for my children. This was a typically false news story.
- SOME CONTEXT: Trump attacked a Times story about firings and infighting that have left his transition team in a "state of disarray" -- reporting backed up by CNN and other major news organizations.
7:17 am: I have recieved [sic] and taken calls from many foreign leaders despite what the failing @nytimes said. Russia, U.K., China, Saudi Arabia, Japan,
7:25 am: Australia, New Zealand, and more. I am always available to them. @nytimes is just upset that they looked like fools in their coverage of me.
November 15, 2016: First it was rigged, now it's genius
8:34 am: If the election were based on total popular vote I would have campaigned in N.Y. Florida and California and won even bigger and more easily
- SOME CONTEXT: When Hillary Clinton began pulling ahead in the popular vote, Trump praised the system that he called "rigged" many times during his campaign.
8:40 am: The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play. Campaigning is much different!
9:55 pm: Very organized process taking place as I decide on Cabinet and many other positions. I am the only one who knows who the finalists are!
November 13, 2016: Taking on the New York Times
It all started after NYT publisher, Arthur Sulzberger, wrote a letter to subscribers, saying "let's pause for a moment on those famous instructions that Adolph S. Ochs left for us: to cover the news without fear or favor ... As Donald Trump begins preparing for his new administration, those words have rarely felt more important."
- REALITY CHECK: The NYT said it crunched its numbers and found that it gained a lot more subscribers than it lost since Election Day. Then it responded to Trump's tweet above with its own tweet.
9:43 am: The @nytimes sent a letter to their subscribers apologizing for their BAD coverage of me. I wonder if it will change - doubt it?
- SOME CONTEXT: In this followup tweet, Trump wrongly characterized the letter as an "apology" for earlier coverage. (He picked up this argument later on in the day again, see below.)
9:45 am: Mitt Romney called to congratulate me on the win. Very nice!
10:23 am: Jeb Bush, George W and George H.W. all called to express their best wishes on the win. Very nice!
10:28 am: Governor John Kasich of the GREAT, GREAT, GREAT State of Ohio called to congratulate me on the win. The people of Ohio were incredible!
- REALITY CHECK: Trump has said many things about nuclear weapons, and some of the comments have been contradictory. At a town hall with CNN's Anderson Cooper in March, Trump suggested it was time to reconsider the United States' decades-old policy of not allowing Japan to arm itself with nuclear weapons. In a followup question, Cooper asked if Saudi Arabia should have nuclear weapons, to which Trump replied "absolutely."
11:33 am: I will be interviewed on @60Minutes tonight after the NFL game - 7:00 P.M. Enjoy!
1:46 pm: The debates, especially the second and third, plus speeches and intensity of the large rallies, plus OUR GREAT SUPPORTERS, gave us the win!
November 12, 2016
10:05 am: This will prove to be a great time in the lives of ALL Americans. We will unite and we will win, win, win!
November 11, 2016
6:14 am: Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!
8:33 am: Busy day planned in New York. Will soon be making some very important decisions on the people who will be running our government!
10:26 am: Today we express our deepest gratitude to all those who have served in our armed forces. #ThankAVet
November 10, 2016: First meeting with President Obama
2:31 pm: Happy 241st birthday to the U.S. Marine Corps! Thank you for your service!!
- SOME CONTEXT: This meeting came just three days after Obama mocked Trump as unfit to control the codes needed to launch nuclear weapons. The meeting was scheduled to last 10 minutes -- it went on for 90 minutes.
9:19 pm: Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!