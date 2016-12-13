RNC adviser: Trump ups intel briefings to three times a week

Story highlights Spicer said Trump is also being briefed daily by his pick for National Security Adviser

The President's Daily Brief is a summary of intelligence reports from the various US agencies

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is now receiving the President's Daily Brief three times a week, according to Sean Spicer, a top Republican National Committee adviser working closely with the transition team.

Trump is also being briefed daily by his pick for national security adviser -- Michael Flynn, who receives the President's Daily Brief every day, Spicer said.

It had previously been reported Trump was only getting the so-called "PDB" on average once a week , according to a US official with knowledge of the situation. Vice President-elect Mike Pence was receiving the PDB every day.

"I get it when I need it," Trump told Fox News' Chris Wallace in an interview that aired on "Fox News Sunday," responding to critics.

"These are very good people that are giving me the briefings. And I say, 'If something should change from this point, immediately call me.' I'm available on one minute's notice. I don't have to be told -- you know, I'm like a smart person. I don't have to be told the same thing and the same words every single day for the next eight years. Could be eight years -- but eight years. I don't need that," Trump said.

Read More