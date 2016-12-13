Trump learns to love Ryan: 'He's like a fine wine'

Story highlights Ryan and Trump have had a tumultuous relationship

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump continued his "thank you" tour with a lovefest in Wisconsin Tuesday, thanking voters in the traditionally blue state he unexpectedly turned red and praising one-time antagonist House Speaker Paul Ryan during their first joint appearance.

"He's like a fine wine," Trump said of Ryan at his West Allis, Wisconsin, rally. "Everyday that goes by I get to appreciate his genius more and more."

The Wisconsin native has had an at-times tumultuous relationship with Trump during the 2016 election. Two previous times the men were set to campaign together were scuttled, including one in the wake of the release of the "Access Hollywood" tape where Trump described sexually assaulting women.

In the wake of the tape, Ryan told House Republicans in October that he would no longer defend the nominee and would devote the remainder of the campaign season to helping Republicans in down ballot races.

Since Trump's election Ryan has warmed back up to Trump and on Tuesday, he publicly thanked the real estate mogul for being the first candidate in decades to turn Wisconsin Republican during the presidential election.

