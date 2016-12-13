Donald Trump's day: Kanye, NFL stars, Bill Gates

Story highlights Tuesday was dominated by the big-name meetings

Trump did have some more traditional meetings

New York (CNN) The lobby of Trump Tower rolled out the figurative red carpet Tuesday as President-elect Donald Trump welcomed a celebrity guest list for meetings as he prepares to take office.

The parade of big names past the assembled press, gawking passers-by and tourists included rapper Kanye West, football legends Jim Brown and Ray Lewis, Trump backer and reality TV star Omarosa Manigault and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

Trump has been spending nearly all his days since the election in his upper floor office in Trump Tower holding meetings on his presidential transition. The President-elect has been staffing his Cabinet and meeting with his top transition and incoming White House staff.

But Tuesday was dominated by the big-name attendees, leading critics of Trump to ask why he had time to meet with the recently hospitalized rapper amid reports he frequently declines his Presidential Daily Briefing on top intelligence matters. Later Tuesday, Sean Spicer, a top Republican National Committee adviser, said Trump is now getting the briefing three times a week.

Trump also postponed a news conference to discuss how he will remove himself from his company's operations because his team says it's complicated and they need more time.

