White males dominate Trump's top cabinet posts

Story highlights Trump's cabinet picks for the most senior positions are all white males, a first since 1989

He has selected women and minorities for other positions

(CNN) By selecting ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as secretary of state, Donald Trump on Tuesday guaranteed that his four most influential departments will, if confirmed, be led entirely by white males for the first time since George H.W. Bush's first cabinet was approved in 1989.

Tillerson, who faces headwinds even among Senate Republicans, would be the nation's top diplomat, while retired Marine Gen. James Mattis has been tapped to run the Defense Department, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions is the pick for attorney general and ex-Goldman Sachs banker Steve Mnuchin will be nominated to run the Treasury Department.

All four are white. The first round of top appointees in the Obama administration included an African-American man -- Attorney General Eric Holder -- and a white woman -- Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Colin Powell, then a retired general, became the only person of color in former President George W. Bush's top four when he was nominated and confirmed as the first African-American secretary of state.

Of Trump's 17 choices to date -- excluding his vice president and senior White House staff -- 13 are white, of which 11 are male. None are Latino. By comparison, 11 of the the corresponding positions in Obama's first cabinet were white -- with seven males and four females -- along with a Latino labor secretary and three African-Americans, two of whom were women.

Trump's lone African-American choice, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, will run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which primarily deals with city planning. Of his four female appointees, the highest profile is billionaire Republican donor and "school choice" activist Betsy DeVos. Fast food titan Andy Puzder will run the Labor Department and billionaire businessman Wilbur Ross is the choice for Commerce secretary.

