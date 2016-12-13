Dem. senator set to meet Trump, invite him to speak at National Prayer Breakfast

Story highlights "And we're very hopeful he'll accept that invitation," Coons said

Obama spoke at the event in February 2016

Washington (CNN) Democratic Sen. Chris Coons is set to visit Trump Tower on Wednesday, alongside Republican Sen. John Boozman, and will invite President-elect Donald Trump to the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

"It will probably be a fairly brief meeting," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room." "We're simply extending an invitation to President-elect Trump to follow a tradition that goes back to President Eisenhower."

He continued, "And we're very hopeful he'll accept that invitation."

The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual event in Washington, held on the first Thursday of February each year. This year it's scheduled to be on February 2, 2017.

When asked whether he plans to discuss other topics with Trump, Coons said that wasn't their priority.

Read More