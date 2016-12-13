Dem. senator set to meet Trump, invite him to speak at National Prayer Breakfast

Story highlights
- "And we're very hopeful he'll accept that invitation," Coons said
- Obama spoke at the event in February 2016
Washington (CNN)Democratic Sen. Chris Coons is set to visit Trump Tower on Wednesday, alongside Republican Sen. John Boozman, and will invite President-elect Donald Trump to the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.
"It will probably be a fairly brief meeting," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room." "We're simply extending an invitation to President-elect Trump to follow a tradition that goes back to President Eisenhower."
He continued, "And we're very hopeful he'll accept that invitation."
The National Prayer Breakfast is an annual event in Washington, held on the first Thursday of February each year. This year it's scheduled to be on February 2, 2017.
When asked whether he plans to discuss other topics with Trump, Coons said that wasn't their priority.
"We're going to try to keep this focused on what I think will be a very positive national event, but if he wants to talk, we'll be happy to talk about other things," Coons told Blitzer.
President Barack Obama spoke at the national prayer event in 2016 highlighting the importance of needing to overcome fear through faith. In 2013, neurosurgeon turned politician Ben Carson rose to prominence after giving an impassioned speech at the breakfast.