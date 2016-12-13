Suburban voters make a president, and they can break him, too

Story highlights Once again, suburban voters play a critical role in selecting the winner of the US presidential election

Lawrence C. Levy: Trump must listen to and address the concerns of his suburban electorate, or he will pay a price

Lawrence C. Levy is executive dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University and a former columnist and editorial writer at Newsday who has covered seven presidential elections. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Once again, as they have almost every four years since they became the dominant voting bloc, the "swinging" suburbs picked the winner of a US presidential election.

But if suburbanites hold the keys to the White House, as well as control of Congress, these independent-minded voters also offer a doorway to winning after the election. If the President-elect and leaders of both major parties want to build coalitions for legislation, they will look to the centrist sensibilities of suburbanites for policy compromises that might isolate partisans on the far right and left.

Neither predictably "blue" like Democratic city voters nor reliably "red" as their rural counterparts, suburbanites have migrated to the "purple" middle of American politics. And the winning national candidates are usually the ones who build a bridge to the 'burbs from their city or country bases.

This year, enough suburbanites leaned right toward their rural counterparts -- especially in a handful of the most competitive swing states -- to give the Republicans the presidency and continued control of Congress.

That wasn't widely expected. Many suburbs are becoming more diverse demographically and politically, with a surge of new immigrants and other minorities turning these places from red to purple, if not blue -- and doing so in local and state elections, as well as national. These places should not have been hospitable to Trump. And during the primaries, they weren't: Trump did relatively poorly in suburbs against his Republican opponents, even in states he won.

