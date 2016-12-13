Breaking News

How Trump could really 'drain the swamp'

By Sheila Krumholz

Updated 7:03 PM ET, Tue December 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump postpones news conference on business empire
Trump postpones news conference on business empire

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump postpones news conference on business empire

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump postpones news conference on business empire 02:11

Story highlights

  • Sheila Krumholz: It's not just outsiders Trump picks who will keep him from "draining swamp," it's his vast potential conflicts
  • She says if Trump does not divest, his business becomes our business. Nation won't see any benefits, but will reap the fallout

Sheila Krumholz is the executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan organization that tracks money, politics and influence in Washington. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)In his 2008 campaign, presidential candidate Barack Obama found that fiery speeches about the damaging role of special interest influence, lobbyists and the need to "change the culture in Washington" were enormously popular on the campaign trail. More recently, President-elect Donald Trump was even more successful in employing even more sweeping assurances about, as he put it, "draining the swamp."

Sheila Krumholz
Sheila Krumholz
If only it were so easy. Unfortunately, governing is different from keeping promises made on the campaign trail. As Obama and others have found, these particular problems -- of influence peddling -- are deeply entrenched.
    And this time, the distance between the candidate's promises and his actions post-election is looking more like a chasm. The shock and concern about Trump's break with decades of US foreign policy to speak with Taiwan's President was compounded by the revelation that it resulted from six months and $140,000 worth of behind-the-scenes work by former Sen. Bob Dole, now a lobbyist for the law firm Alston & Bird.
    But far more than the lobbyists and insiders who make it a challenge for anyone to "drain the swamp," it's Trump himself, and his massive portfolio of investments, that threatens to torpedo his pledge. The sheer size, scale and breadth of his holdings at home and abroad is so overwhelming, it would be more surprising if at some point conflicts of interest didn't arise.
    President-elect Donald Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/13/politics/rick-perry-energy-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has selected&lt;/a&gt; former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/19/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-secretary-of-state/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his transition team&lt;/a&gt; are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, right, to be his nominee for energy secretary, which would make Perry the head of an agency he once suggested he would eliminate. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling high-level positions for the new administration.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/12/politics/donald-trump-rex-tillerson-secretary-of-state-exxonmobil-ceo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to serve as secretary of state,&lt;/a&gt; the transition team announced Tuesday, December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world&#39;s largest energy company.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump has tapped ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to serve as secretary of state, the transition team announced Tuesday, December 13. Tillerson, seen here at a conference in 2015, has no formal foreign-policy experience, but he has built close relationships with many world leaders by closing massive deals across Eurasia and the Middle East on behalf of the world's largest energy company.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    Betsy DeVos, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/23/politics/betsy-devos-picked-for-education-secretary/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump&#39;s pick for education secretary,&lt;/a&gt; speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for education secretary, speaks during an event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday, December 9.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/07/politics/terry-branstad-ambassador-china/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;re-introduced Branstad&lt;/a&gt; as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, December 8. Trump re-introduced Branstad as his pick for US ambassador to China.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/01/politics/james-mattis-trump-secretary-of-defense/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he will nominate Mattis&lt;/a&gt; as his defense secretary.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump greets retired Marine Gen. James Mattis at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Tuesday, December 6. Trump said he will nominate Mattis as his defense secretary.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/01/news/companies/donald-trump-carrier-jobs/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Carrier announced&lt;/a&gt; that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump&#39;s campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump visits the Carrier air-conditioning company in Indianapolis on Thursday, December 1. Carrier announced that it had reached a deal with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who is currently governor of Indiana, to keep about 1,000 of 1,400 jobs at its Indianapolis plant rather than move them to Mexico. The Carrier plant had been a theme of Trump's campaign promise to prevent more jobs from being outsourced to other countries.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/29/politics/donald-trump-mitt-romney-jean-georges/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;share a meal in New York&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney share a meal in New York on Tuesday, November 29. Romney was reportedly in the running for secretary of state.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper&#39;s reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/22/politics/takeaways-donald-trump-new-york-times-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Six takeaways from the meeting&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump waves to a crowd at The New York Times building after meeting with some of the newspaper's reporters, editors and columnists on Tuesday, November 22. Six takeaways from the meeting
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    &quot;60 Minutes&quot; correspondent Lesley Stahl &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/13/politics/donald-trump-60-minutes-first-interview/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;interviews Trump and his family&lt;/a&gt; at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump&#39;s first television interview since the election.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl interviews Trump and his family at his New York home on Friday, November 11. It was Trump's first television interview since the election.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker&#39;s Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker's Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-paul-ryan-meeting/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan&lt;/a&gt; to begin implementing new policies.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Ryan listens as Trump speaks to the press at the US Capitol on November 10. Trump talked about his eagerness to join forces with Ryan to begin implementing new policies.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/10/politics/donald-trump-obama-paul-ryan-washington/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a meeting in the Oval Office&lt;/a&gt; on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump shakes hands with President Barack Obama following a meeting in the Oval Office on November 10. Obama told his successor that he wanted him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Photos: In transition: President-elect Trump
    Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    01 rick perry trump tower 121201 rex tillerson FILE24 week in politics 1210trump devos trump branstad - RESTRICTEDtrum mattis 1206Trump speaks to media 1206trump carrier 1201trump romneyTrump New York Times05 President elect Trump03 President elect Trump RESTRICTED06 President elect Trump07 President elect Trump04 President elect Trump02 President elect Trump01 President elect Trump
    We already have every reason to be cautious and vigilant about the influence that Trump's investments and business partners (particularly foreign business partners) may have on shaping US policy; his business interests touch at least 18 countries that we know about. It doesn't take much imagination to see how the opportunity to use policy decisions to benefit financially might be easily rationalized.
    Read More
    Now add Trump's disinclination toward transparency. While all presidential candidates, including Trump, are required to file personal financial disclosure reports, those forms don't present a complete picture. He has said many times that he's worth around $10 billion. To verify this, we would need to see his tax returns, which, unlike all other presidential nominees of the last 40 years, he has refused to release.
    Can Trump&#39;s Cabinet makeover work?
    Can Trump's Cabinet makeover work? (opinion)
    Nevertheless, Trump is a very, very wealthy man -- worth around $3.7 billion, according to Forbes. And like many of the ultra-rich, his holdings are very, very complicated. The resorts, hotels, businesses, investments and other trappings of wealth (like homes, planes and helicopters) are held in trusts within trusts, like Russian nesting dolls. Tough to map it all out, even for an investigative journalist or private investigator, much less the average American trying to understand where his commitments lie and to whom he might be beholden.
    And those are the "known unknowns." What about the unknown unknowns? Are there business commitments, debts or ethical compromises involving Trump, his companies or his children that we are completely in the dark about?
    If he is unwilling to divest his business or put everything in a blind trust, will questions about potential self-dealing continue to dog his administration and distract from his successes? Could foreign governments have damaging information about his dealings that he would not want disclosed publicly; information they could use as leverage in negotiations?
    The danger of making Exxon chief Trump&#39;s secretary of state
    Exxon chief is exactly the wrong man for Trump's secretary of state (opinion)
    If Trump refuses to fully and meaningfully divest, are Americans then forced to place trust in him completely, ceding our ability and right to verify that he is advancing the public and national interest ahead of his own?
    And what if he does divest -- shouldn't that also extend to his children? Even if he transfers all control of his conglomerate to them, what changes? He may be less distracted by the business, but no less partial to its success. The very same potential for priorities that are skewed to favor Trump holdings, and the potential for those concerns to undermine US policy, will continue to exist.
    Trump's nominees for top government posts are raising similar concerns. Like Trump, many of them are multimillionaires and billionaires, the latest including yet another Goldman Sachs financier, Gary Cohn, for National Economic Council, and Rex Tillerson, the head of ExxonMobil, for the State Department. Everyone is focused on whether they, too, will bring conflicts of interest too difficult to parse.
    Trump&#39;s shockingly honest approach to Putin
    Trump's shockingly honest approach to Putin
    Aren't all these elites, many of them major political donors, creatures of the swamp Trump was supposed to drain?
    To make sense of all of this, we will require information, information that Trump has been loath to provide. Love him or hate him, we need public pressure on Trump and his administration to be transparent, and diligent probing of documents and sources by researchers and journalists (like ours at OpenSecrets.org) to know whether the swamp is actually getting more crowded.
    We think Trump must divest his business, but we're in uncharted territory, so perhaps reasonable people can disagree. But one thing is certain: If Trump does not divest, his business becomes our business. We won't see any of the financial benefits, but our nation will reap the consequences nonetheless.