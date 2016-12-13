Tyson Slocum is energy program director at Public Citizen. Follow him on Twitter @TysonSlocum The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) A majority of Americans believe the economy is rigged in favor of big corporations, according to a recent national poll. President-elect Donald Trump's plan to elevate ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to a position as secretary of state, America's chief diplomat, would formally validate the suspicion that a corporate takeover of our national interest is underway.

Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.

Trump delivers his acceptance speech during his election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on Wednesday, November 9.

Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.

Trump walks with his wife and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after a meeting at the US Capitol on November 10.

House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker's Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.

House Speaker Paul Ryan shows Trump and his wife, Melania, the Speaker's Balcony at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 10.

Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.

Trump is flanked by Pence, left, and Romney after a meeting in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 19.

Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.

Trump speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York on December 6.

Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.

Trump waves during the Army-Navy football game, which was played in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10.

The nature of multinational "extractive" industries, like oil and gas, often entails controversial financial relationships with often-undemocratic and nontransparent regimes, many of which, such as Russia, pursue agendas directly at odds with those of the United States, making the industry unique.

JUST WATCHED Giuliani reacts to Tillerson selection Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Giuliani reacts to Tillerson selection 01:21

Exxon's trade association, the American Petroleum Institute, opposed that transparency rule , arguing it unfairly held US oil companies to a higher standard than state-owned oil companies. You might have thought that part of America's greatness comes from leading by example: The United States sets the moral bar for the rest of the world to follow. But Exxon and its trade association disagree: When it comes to transparency, they prefer a race to the bottom.

Tillerson has openly challenged established US foreign policy in order to prioritize his company's financial interests. He publicly questioned the effectiveness of America imposing sanctions against our enemies, because it would harm his business investments. This, despite generations of bipartisan support for using sanctions as a backbone policy with which to confront and corner America's enemies.

Coll, the author of "Private Empire: ExxonMobil and American Power," described how Tillerson defied the US government by negotiating an oil deal with the Kurdish Regional Government that undermined existing oil agreements with Iraq's central government in Baghdad, sparking an international furor between the United States and Iraq.

JUST WATCHED Sources: Trump picks Tillerson Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Sources: Trump picks Tillerson 02:18

In short, Tillerson has used Exxon and its nearly $400 billion market capitalization as his own global fiefdom.

We may like to imagine that big American corporations work in benevolent common cause with citizens (it was once an American axiom: "What's good for General Motors is good for America"), but it is clear that what is good for Exxon is not necessarily good for America.

But one doesn't need to think globally to get a feel for Exxon's impact in a community. Residents of Mayflower, Arkansas, were shocked when, in 2013, more than 200,000 gallons of heavy crude oil saturated their small town. That's because most residents, including some city officials , had no idea Exxon operated the Pegasus pipeline right under their city.

But the American people can.

Tillerson's ExxonMobil track record is at odds with what's best for the country. We can and must do better for our top diplomatic post.