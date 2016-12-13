Photos: Battle for Aleppo Syrian pro-regime fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on Tuesday, December 13, as government troops continue their advance on rebel-controlled areas. The fall of Aleppo -- held by rebels for the past four years -- would be the opposition's worst defeat since Syria's conflict began in 2011, and leave the government in control of the country's five major cities. Hide Caption 1 of 13

A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13, after government forces took control of the area. UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon expressed alarm over "reports of atrocities against a large number of civilians, including women and children" in a statement.

Syrians in a government-held district of Aleppo celebrate on Monday, December 12, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of the eastern part of the city in the face of new army advances.

Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12 after retaking the area from rebels. The UN says it has received "deeply disturbing" reports of atrocities being committed against civilians in the neighborhood.

Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12. Activists say anyone with links to the rebels who seized control of the enclave in 2012 is being hunted down.

Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood for more secure rebel-held areas in southeastern Aleppo on December 12. It's believed that tens of thousands of civilians are still cornered in the embattled areas of eastern Aleppo.

Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed district on December 12, after it was recaptured from rebel forces. The Syrian army initiated its operation in November to take back the remaining rebel-held areas of the city.

In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12.

Smoke rises from the former rebel-held district of Bustan al-Qasr in Aleppo, on December 12, during the Syrian government's operation to take control of the city.

Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10. Humanitarian volunteers in Aleppo have issued a desperate plea for help and safe passage for the estimated 100,000 civilians.

Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9. Rebel groups held eastern Aleppo for more than four years after the Arab Spring uprising and a Syrian regime siege on the area had essentially cut it off from the outside world, sparking a humanitarian crisis there.

Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9.