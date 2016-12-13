(CNN) In 2012, Aleppo was well into its fourth millennium. It was Syria's economic hub, its most populous city and a tourist attraction drawing thousands of visitors to its UNESCO World Heritage sites, including a 12th century mosque and 13th century citadel.

Within weeks, some parts of Aleppo were complete battle zones.

Returning to the city where he had lived and raised a daughter in her earliest years, CNN's Ben Wedeman wrote: "What we saw during our trips in Aleppo were not images of the city I knew: The shelling, the snipers, the destruction. I never imagined this city would be standing in the middle of warfare. Nobody imagined it would turn into this."

Toward the end of 2012, the rebels controlled most of Aleppo. Already, one key hospital had been destroyed by airstrikes -- a harbinger of what was to come with attack after condemned attack on medical facilities.

Under siege, under attack

And that became "life" in Aleppo -- with death at every turn. Some neighborhoods stood, others were destroyed. Punishing air raids ebbed and flowed. But the attacks went on and on. Hundreds were killed in a week at the end of 2013. A doctor said he had simply "lost count" of the number of amputations he'd had to do to try to save lives.

More people fled, leaving behind homes, histories and memories.

It became increasingly difficult to get safely in and out of Aleppo to report on what was happening. The Assad regime did not cede the city to the rebels. In January 2014, the government even flew journalists there to show off its gains

The bombing had turned crude and indiscriminate -- barrels full of explosives and shrapnel dropped from helicopters into populated areas. The bombing had become inhumane and cruel -- one attack would be followed 30 minutes later by another to target those who had gone to help victims. Potential rescuers were turned into bystanders, waiting for the second hit in the hopes it would be "safer" to go and help.

Youngest victims, most impact

But still there was no let-up. The impact of the Syrian civil war spilled onto Europe's shores with the flood of families seeking refuge. Talks were held. Sometimes the streets and the skies would fall silent in one ceasefire or another, but the battle was never over.

As they so often do, children and their plight sometimes cut through the never-ending, hard-to-explain morass of Syria's bloodshed between government forces, ISIS, moderate rebels, hardline rebels, and all that misery.

Aleppo was a city on edge and on the edge. Perhaps still, the rebels would be victorious over Assad. Perhaps. But if this was already a David and Goliath battle, Goliath got a big helping hand from the Russians in 2016.

The noose tightened around Aleppo's neck. And then the rebel coalition dramatically broke the siege in August 2016, handing a setback to Assad and prompting dancing in the streets. Briefly.

Aleppo teetered.

Aleppo teetered more.

Another ceasefire ended. And now, Aleppo is falling.