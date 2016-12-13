Story highlights Knightstown, Indiana, settles a lawsuit that results in the removal of the town's tree's cross

Residents are protesting by bringing their own crosses to the town square

(CNN) Some residents of Knightstown, Indiana, are retaliating after the cross on their town's Christmas tree was taken down.

A lawsuit, picked up by the ACLU, was filed after a resident said the cross challenged his civil liberties.

The town conceded the case, and crews removed the cross from the top of the tree on Monday.

"It is with regret and sadness that the Knightstown Town Council has had the cross removed from the Christmas tree on the town square and is expected to approve a resolution at the next council meeting stating they will not return the cross to the tree," the town said in announcing the settlement.

Read More