UN drops Wonder Woman as honorary ambassador

Story highlights The scantily-clad character was a controversial choice for female empowerment campaign

But news it's ending sparked protest from Wonder Woman fans

(CNN) Wonder Woman has been stripped of her role as a United Nations honorary ambassador for the empowerment of women and girls, less than two months after the controversial appointment was made.

When it was announced October 21 that the scantily-clad comic book character had been chosen as a figurehead for the feminist campaign, many UN workers protested.

UN spokesman Jeffrey Brez told CNN Tuesday that the project with Wonder Woman will end December 16.

He said the decision was made soon after the launch to end the character's role on that date and that it was not brought forward due to the protest.

"The objective was to reach out to Wonder Woman fans to raise awareness of UN Sustainable Development Goal No. 5. We did that. We are very happy," he said.

