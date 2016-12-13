Companies, fearing salmonella, recall powdered milk products

Story highlights
(CNN)The Food and Drug Administration has announced a series of recalls for powdered milk products that may be contaminated with salmonella.
Over the past four days, eight different food manufacturers have pulled a wide variety of products from dozens of different states, including kettle chips and cheddar mac and cheese, milk powder and cheese cups.
One Ohio company, Brand Castle LLC, had shipped 16 oz. red boxes of monkey bread mix to nearly 40 states in every corner of the country -- from Arizona to Washington, Florida to Massachusetts -- which are now being recalled.
Nearly all the companies, including Brand Castle's, made voluntarily recalls.
"The health and safety of our consumers is always our top priority," Jim Goldberg, founder of Deep River Snacks, said in a statement regarding its sour cream and onion kettle chips. "Although we haven't found any contaminants in either our seasonings or our finished products, we are taking great precautions to protect our customers."
The full list of companies who issued recalls include:
- Valley Milk Products - nonfat high heat milk powder and sweet cream buttermilk powder
- Shearer's Foods, LLC - kettle chips, potato chips, and nacho chips
- Deep River Snacks - kettle chips
- Boulder Brands, Inc. - macaroni and cheese
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. - macaroni and cheese
- New Hope Mills - crepe mix
- Fourth Street Barbecue Inc. - macaroni and cheese
- Brand Castle, LLC - monkey bread mix
No one has reported getting sick from the products, but exposure to salmonella can result in diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.
However, most people who are exposed to the bacteria recover, even without treatment.
For those with compromised immune systems, HOfor example due to chemotherapy, this kind of infection can be much more serious and require hospitalization. The elderly and infants can also have a hard time fighting off these infections.
The announcements follow last week's decision from Publix Super Markets to recall three of its waffle and pancake mixes sold at stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.