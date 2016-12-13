Companies, fearing salmonella, recall powdered milk products

Story highlights Eight companies have recalled products citing possible salmonella

Recalled powdered milk products were shipped to nearly 40 states

(CNN) The Food and Drug Administration has announced a series of recalls for powdered milk products that may be contaminated with salmonella.

Over the past four days, eight different food manufacturers have pulled a wide variety of products from dozens of different states, including kettle chips and cheddar mac and cheese, milk powder and cheese cups.

One Ohio company, Brand Castle LLC, had shipped 16 oz. red boxes of monkey bread mix to nearly 40 states in every corner of the country -- from Arizona to Washington, Florida to Massachusetts -- which are now being recalled.

Nearly all the companies, including Brand Castle's, made voluntarily recalls.

"The health and safety of our consumers is always our top priority," Jim Goldberg, founder of Deep River Snacks, said in a statement regarding its sour cream and onion kettle chips. "Although we haven't found any contaminants in either our seasonings or our finished products, we are taking great precautions to protect our customers."