The enormous swell measured higher than a six-story building

(CNN) A colossal wave recorded in the North Atlantic has smashed previous records for size.

The 62 foot (19 meter) wave -- captured between Iceland and the UK on February 4 2013 -- has set a new world record for the biggest wave ever recorded by a buoy, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The previous record of 60 feet (18 meters) was also measured in the North Atlantic in December 2007.

Four times the size of a double-decker bus, the WMO said the huge swell followed the passage of a "very strong cold front" which produced powerful winds of up to 50 mph (80 kph).

The organization said the delay in confirming the new record was due to the time it took to analyze, cross-check and verify the data.

