'The Rock' helps fan lose 115 pounds

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career Many claim to be the "hardest-working man in show business," but few walk the walk like Dwayne Johnson. The man with the big guns and the million-watt smile has come a long way from his days as wrestling superstar The Rock. Here are some highlights from his career. Hide Caption 1 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career Johnson played defensive tackle for the University of Miami Hurricanes in the early 1990s. "He was a specimen," teammate and future Hall of Famer Warren Sapp said. "He was the kind of guy you want your sister to date, because he was a nice guy." Hide Caption 2 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career Johnson followed in the footsteps of his father, Rocky, and maternal grandfather, Peter Maivia, by becoming a professional wrestler in the late '90s. Holder of more than a dozen titles, the hugely popular Rock had only one question: "Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?" Hide Caption 3 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career Johnson married Dany Garcia in 1997; they had a daughter, Simone, in 2001 before divorcing in 2007. Garcia remains her ex-husband's manager and producing partner. Hide Caption 4 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career 2002's "Mummy" prequel "The Scorpion King" was Johnson's first leading role. It earned him a cool $5.5 million, which Fortune magazine said was believed to be the highest price tag at the time for a first-time star. Hide Caption 5 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career Madame Tussauds wax museum showed that one can never have too many Rocks in 2002. Hide Caption 6 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career Johnson has successfully mixed action flicks with Disney movies such as the 2009 remake of "Race to Witch Mountain," here with AnnaSophia Robb and Alexander Ludwig. His cab driver role even sparked a meme. Hide Caption 7 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career Johnson helped revitalize "The Fast and the Furious" franchise in 2011's "Fast Five." From left are director Justin Lin and co-stars Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel, Elsa Pataky, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot and Johnson. Hide Caption 8 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career Sharing moments with his fans "will always be the best part of my job," said Johnson, here at a premiere for 2014's "Hercules." Hide Caption 9 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career After hosting the "Christmas in Washington" concert in December 2014, Johnson posted on social media, "somewhere my arresting officer when I was a teen is shaking his head in disbelief. ... #ImOneGratefulMan." Hide Caption 10 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career Johnson's girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, gave birth to their daughter, Jasmine, in December. The proud papa advised on social media, "To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of 'being better' will never steer you wrong." Hide Caption 11 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career Johnson's hand- and footprints were immortalized in concrete outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in the leadup to his summer 2015 disaster movie, "San Andreas." He thanked idol Steven Spielberg and signed the concrete, "Blessed!" Hide Caption 12 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career Johnson stars alongside Rob Corddry on the HBO series "Ballers," in which he plays a football player-turned-financial manager. It became one of the network's most-watched comedies but was the subject of a copyright lawsuit. Hide Caption 13 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career "Throughout the years, throughout the ups and downs, I've realized that the most important thing that I could do with my daughter is lead our life with love," said Johnson, here with Simone and his mother, Ata. "Not success, not fame, not anything else but, 'I'm always here for you. I love you.' " Hide Caption 14 of 16

Photos: Rockrospective: Dwayne Johnson's career Johnson had members of the US military join him onstage at Spike's 2015 Guys Choice Awards, where he received the Hero Award. His special, "Rock the Troops," was to air in December 2016. Hide Caption 15 of 16