Adele rules BBC Music Awards

(CNN) The biggest winners at the BBC Music Awards Monday night weren't there to enjoy it.

Adele took home the big prizes for song of the year and album of the year for "Hello" and "25," but was unable to attend.

The BBC reported the singer, who has spent much of 2016 on tour, sent a thank you from Los Angeles.

"I'm so sorry I'm not there," she said in the message. "It's been a long year on the road and this makes me feel a little less homesick."

Adele is also up for three major awards at the Grammys, to be held February 12. She's nominated for song of the year, album of the year and record of the year.

