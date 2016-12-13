Breaking News

Bathing beauties: Step into the world's most luxurious bathrooms

Updated 4:21 AM ET, Wed December 14, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

California-based Tim Clarke lets nature lead the way in his bathroom designs. &quot;Another way to integrate the interior and exterior is to...treat the view as artwork within the room,&quot; says Clarke in &quot;The Perfect Bath&quot; by Barbara Sallick. &quot;Sometimes I will frame the view with a square or even slightly vertical window, so that the proportions of sky, sea, and sand read as an abstract canvas.&quot;
Photos: Come on in, the water's fine
California-based Tim Clarke lets nature lead the way in his bathroom designs. "Another way to integrate the interior and exterior is to...treat the view as artwork within the room," says Clarke in "The Perfect Bath" by Barbara Sallick. "Sometimes I will frame the view with a square or even slightly vertical window, so that the proportions of sky, sea, and sand read as an abstract canvas."
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Pamela Shamshiri is inspired by nature with her wooden bathroom designs. &quot;In my own home, we have a Japanese bath that demands nearly as much attention as a child. But it&#39;s worth it, and I believe fine woods, such as hinoki, a Japanese cypress, deliver healing properties that other materials do not,&quot; she says.
Photos: Come on in, the water's fine
Pamela Shamshiri is inspired by nature with her wooden bathroom designs. "In my own home, we have a Japanese bath that demands nearly as much attention as a child. But it's worth it, and I believe fine woods, such as hinoki, a Japanese cypress, deliver healing properties that other materials do not," she says.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
Sallick, a designer herself, encourages bathrooms to reflect a home&#39;s overall aesthetic. &quot;Go in a direction that is in sympathy with the style of your home. If a material is stridently out of context, you&#39;ll regret it -- and as it has been crafted at great expense, you will have no choice but to live with it,&quot; she says.
Photos: Come on in, the water's fine
Sallick, a designer herself, encourages bathrooms to reflect a home's overall aesthetic. "Go in a direction that is in sympathy with the style of your home. If a material is stridently out of context, you'll regret it -- and as it has been crafted at great expense, you will have no choice but to live with it," she says.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Not shy of embellishments, this marble bathroom lies in a Miami villa, called Vizcaya, which was once the winter abode of the late agricultural industrialist James Deering. Now a museum, the 54-room mansion overlooks Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove, Florida, and has been designed in an eighteenth-century Italian Mediterranean architectural style.
Photos: Come on in, the water's fine
Not shy of embellishments, this marble bathroom lies in a Miami villa, called Vizcaya, which was once the winter abode of the late agricultural industrialist James Deering. Now a museum, the 54-room mansion overlooks Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove, Florida, and has been designed in an eighteenth-century Italian Mediterranean architectural style.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
On color, Sallick writes,&quot;the smaller the space, the more potent it becomes.&quot; Here, she points out that the gray-white marble sink and white-on-white artwork help to tone down the color and vibrant patterns of the room&#39;s wallpaper.
Photos: Come on in, the water's fine
On color, Sallick writes,"the smaller the space, the more potent it becomes." Here, she points out that the gray-white marble sink and white-on-white artwork help to tone down the color and vibrant patterns of the room's wallpaper.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
&quot;I used layers of glass to separate the shower cabinet from an outdoor teak deck and from the rest of the bathroom. I also chose a stone for the shower wall that resembled the surface of the sea. That way there was a play on the perception of what was inside and what was outside,&quot; says designer Tim Clarke.
Photos: Come on in, the water's fine
"I used layers of glass to separate the shower cabinet from an outdoor teak deck and from the rest of the bathroom. I also chose a stone for the shower wall that resembled the surface of the sea. That way there was a play on the perception of what was inside and what was outside," says designer Tim Clarke.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Sallick&#39;s personal preference has led her to the classic end of the color spectrum: &quot;My own bath eloquently conveys my love of white,&quot; she says.
Photos: Come on in, the water's fine
Sallick's personal preference has led her to the classic end of the color spectrum: "My own bath eloquently conveys my love of white," she says.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
New Perfect Bath 2New Perfect Bath 7New Perfect Bath 6New Perfect Bath 5the perfect bath Lucas AllenNew Perfect Bath 3the perfect bath

(CNN)"The private sanctuary where you sink into a soothing bubble bath and the pretty little powder room in which your guests tidy up before dinner may seem like simple spaces. But looks, as the saying goes, can be deceiving," says bathroom designer Barbara Sallick, on her quest for the perfect bath.

It's a journey that's led her and her husband Peter -- the co-founders of bathroom company Waterworks -- to study the bathing habits of ancient civilizations for inspiration.
Watery inspirations: How architects are reinventing the bathhouse
How architects are reinventing the bath house
"Going back to antiquity, we started with the Egyptians, whose obsession with cleanliness was such that they discriminated against cultures whose members didn't follow their own bathing customs," says Sallick in the introduction to her new book, "The Perfect Bath."
    "The idea of the bath as a font of relaxation, reflection, and restoration, developed by the ancients, is one that has never been improved upon -- all we can do is translate that timeless concept into a personal reflection of contemporary life," she says.
    Designer Pamela Shamshiri believes fine woods deliver healing properties
    Designer Pamela Shamshiri believes fine woods deliver healing properties
    Sallick's book features some of the world's most beautiful bathrooms, from the simple to the extravagant, to show how one of the most private of spaces can be transformed through the use of color, layering and textures.
    Read More
    Secrets behind the world&#39;s great buildings
    The secret behind world's greatest buildings
    And whether large or small, vintage or modern, when it comes to the bathroom, Sallick stresses that the "perfect bath" depends on personal taste.
    "The master bath is the only space in your home that is all about you -- a highly personalized domain that, in addition to being part of life's daily routine, serves as a private retreat."