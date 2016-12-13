Photos: Come on in, the water's fine California-based Tim Clarke lets nature lead the way in his bathroom designs. "Another way to integrate the interior and exterior is to...treat the view as artwork within the room," says Clarke in "The Perfect Bath" by Barbara Sallick. "Sometimes I will frame the view with a square or even slightly vertical window, so that the proportions of sky, sea, and sand read as an abstract canvas." Hide Caption 1 of 7

Pamela Shamshiri is inspired by nature with her wooden bathroom designs. "In my own home, we have a Japanese bath that demands nearly as much attention as a child. But it's worth it, and I believe fine woods, such as hinoki, a Japanese cypress, deliver healing properties that other materials do not," she says.

Sallick, a designer herself, encourages bathrooms to reflect a home's overall aesthetic. "Go in a direction that is in sympathy with the style of your home. If a material is stridently out of context, you'll regret it -- and as it has been crafted at great expense, you will have no choice but to live with it," she says.

From the importance of planning to material selection, Sallick offers a full range of bathroom inspiration and tips. Her personal preference leads her to the classic end of the color spectrum: "My own bath eloquently conveys my love of white," she says.

Not shy of embellishments, this marble bathroom lies in a Miami villa, called Vizcaya, which was once the winter abode of the late agricultural industrialist James Deering. Now a museum, the 54-room mansion overlooks Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove, Florida, and has been designed in an eighteenth-century Italian Mediterranean architectural style.

This huge double shower makes the most of its garden setting with over-sized glass doors that connect the two spaces. Mounting the showers on freestanding legs also allows for an unobstructed view.