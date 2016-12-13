Jaguar XKSS – A fire at the Browns Lane plant in Coventry destroyed nine of the original 25-car production run. Jaguar decided to rebuild the missing nine, handcrafted to the same 1957 specification. Each sold for upwards of £1 million ($1.3 million) -- a bit of a bargain when you consider the XKSS once owned by the late Steve McQueen is said to be worth tens of millions.
Jaguar XKSS – To ensure authenticity, Jaguar made sure every material was the same as it was on the original car. The point steering wheel is made from the same tree, and some nuts used to hold the car together had to be specially produced because nobody makes them anymore. Almost all sold immediately, making it one of those rare cars that is as desirable as it is beautiful.
Bugatti Chiron – The Bugatti Chiron is as powerful as you would expect from a car named after a mythological centaur. At 1,479hp, it makes just about every production car on the planet look feeble and, with a 0-124mph sprint of 6.5 seconds, it makes them look slow, too. It's no wonder it requires 10 radiators to keep its 8.0-litre engine cool.
Bugatti Chiron – Inside, you get a one-carat diamond membrane on each of the car's four tweeter speakers, while the bonnet emblem is made from enamel and solid silver. In conjunction with its muscular stance and lavish interior, these go some way in justifying its price tag of nearly £2 million ($2.5 million) before extras.
McLaren 540C – Like a Formula One car, the 540C uses a carbon fiber tub to keep weight down. Plus it has a 204mph top speed, making the price tag of £126,000 ($160,000) seem almost reasonable.
Alfa Romeo 4C Spider – But even a five-minute drive will leave your arms tired (such is the lack of power steering), your hearing gone (such is the sheer noise of its 1.75-litre engine), and in a great deal of pain (such is the difficulty in getting in and out of a car so low to the ground.)
Alfa Romeo 4C Spider – Just about everything has been either removed or refined to save weight, resulting in one of the most brutal and undiluted cars money can buy.
Ford Mustang GT Fastback – Many find it hard to believe the new Mustang starts from $32,920. It has the sort of attitude and presence its Germanic rivals could only dream of at a fraction of the price, especially if you take the more powerful (and admittedly costlier) V8 over the 2.3-litre EcoBoost.
Ferrari GTC4Lusso – The GTC4Lusso retains the same shooting brake styling that divides opinion as ferociously as its heavily revised 6.3-litre V12 snaps necks. Just about everything that could be made better has been, including a more aggressive design and various performance enhancements.
Ferrari GTC4Lusso – You can get your family in the back and take them to 207mph (though not advisable), which is something only a handful of cars can manage -- even fewer with the same ferocity and grace.
Audi R8 Spyder – The 532bhp R8 Spyder can be as relaxed and quiet or as fast and brutal as you want it to be. Come rain or shine, on open roads or stuck behind a tractor, it never feels out of place. Most modern supercars can pull off the Jekyll and Hyde thing transformation quite well, but the R8 makes it look effortless.
BMW M2 – The M2 may be the slowest in the range, but the reduction in potency is easily made up for with eagerness. It makes getting from A to B an absolute pleasure.
Tesla Model X – In its top-of-the-line P100D guise, it can out accelerate almost every car from McLaren, Ferrari and Porsche, yet it emits zero emissions while doing so for around 300 miles. Impressive indeed, as is the fact it makes almost no noise, and can practically drive itself in a motorway setting.
BMW 7 Series – How many cars come equipped with a massage function and a choice of not one, not two, but eight different scents that make the cabin smell of fresh plants? We can't say definitively, but the luxury cruiser that is the BMW 7 Series is one of them.
BMW 7 Series – The BMW 7 Series even has gesture control so you can marry hand gestures with a specific function, such as increasing the volume. On the technical side, it also glides along in a way that is confident and sure-footed -- not that chauffeured owners will notice from the back seat.
BMW 7 Series – Opt for the hybrid version and an electric motor works hard to make it even quieter, not to mention capable of running on electric power exclusively for up to 28 miles.