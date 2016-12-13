Breaking News

Old sketch is da Vinci worth $16M, retired doctor is told

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 7:57 PM ET, Tue December 13, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A drawing attributed to Italian master Leonardo da Vinci was discovered in Paris, after a portfolio of works was brought to Tajan auction house for valuation by a retired doctor. It&#39;s valued at 15 million euros ($16 million).
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
A drawing attributed to Italian master Leonardo da Vinci was discovered in Paris, after a portfolio of works was brought to Tajan auction house for valuation by a retired doctor. It's valued at 15 million euros ($16 million).
Hide Caption
1 of 18
The drawing also features sketches of light and shadows and notes on the back.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
The drawing also features sketches of light and shadows and notes on the back.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
While researching for an episode of BBC&#39;s &quot;Britain&#39;s Lost Masterpieces&quot; series at the National Trust for Scotland&#39;s Haddo House collection in Aberdeenshire , art historian Bendor Grosvenor and a team of experts found a painting that could have been painted by artist Raphael.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
While researching for an episode of BBC's "Britain's Lost Masterpieces" series at the National Trust for Scotland's Haddo House collection in Aberdeenshire , art historian Bendor Grosvenor and a team of experts found a painting that could have been painted by artist Raphael.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
In April 2016, a painting believed to be by Caravaggio was found in an attic in France. Experts said it could be worth $136 million.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
In April 2016, a painting believed to be by Caravaggio was found in an attic in France. Experts said it could be worth $136 million.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
The work was originally purchased for $25 dollars at the end of the 19th century. It could now be worth $26 million.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
The work was originally purchased for $25 dollars at the end of the 19th century. It could now be worth $26 million.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
In 1911, Leonardo Da Vinci&#39;s &quot;Mona Lisa&quot; was stolen from the Louvre by an Italian who had been a handyman for the museum. The famous painting was recovered two years later.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
In 1911, Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" was stolen from the Louvre by an Italian who had been a handyman for the museum. The famous painting was recovered two years later.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
A statue called &quot;Young Girl with Serpent&quot; by Auguste Rodin was stolen from a home in Beverly Hills, California, in 1991. It was returned after someone offered it on consignment to Christie&#39;s auction house. Rodin, a French sculptor considered by some aficionados to have been the father of modern sculpture, lived from 1840 until 1917. His most famous work, &quot;The Thinker,&quot; shows a seated man with his chin on his hand.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
A statue called "Young Girl with Serpent" by Auguste Rodin was stolen from a home in Beverly Hills, California, in 1991. It was returned after someone offered it on consignment to Christie's auction house. Rodin, a French sculptor considered by some aficionados to have been the father of modern sculpture, lived from 1840 until 1917. His most famous work, "The Thinker," shows a seated man with his chin on his hand.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Picasso&#39;s &quot;La Coiffeuse&quot; (&quot;The Hairdresser&quot;) was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/26/living/stolen-picasso-recovered/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;discovered missing&lt;/a&gt; in 2001 and was recovered when it was shipped from Belgium to the United States in December 2014. The shipper said it was a $37 piece of art being sent to the United States as a Christmas present. The feds say it was actually a stolen Picasso, missing for more than a decade and worth millions of dollars.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
Picasso's "La Coiffeuse" ("The Hairdresser") was discovered missing in 2001 and was recovered when it was shipped from Belgium to the United States in December 2014. The shipper said it was a $37 piece of art being sent to the United States as a Christmas present. The feds say it was actually a stolen Picasso, missing for more than a decade and worth millions of dollars.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Italy&#39;s Culture Ministry unveils two paintings by the French artists Paul Gauguin and Pierre Bonnard on April 2, 2014. The paintings, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/02/world/europe/italy-paintings-recovered/index.html&quot;&gt;worth millions of euros&lt;/a&gt;, were stolen from a family house in London in 1970, abandoned on a train and then later sold at a lost-property auction, where a factory worker paid 45,000 Italian lire for them -- roughly equivalent to 22 euros ($30).
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
Italy's Culture Ministry unveils two paintings by the French artists Paul Gauguin and Pierre Bonnard on April 2, 2014. The paintings, worth millions of euros, were stolen from a family house in London in 1970, abandoned on a train and then later sold at a lost-property auction, where a factory worker paid 45,000 Italian lire for them -- roughly equivalent to 22 euros ($30).
Hide Caption
9 of 18
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/10/us/maryland-renoir-painting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A Renoir painting&lt;/a&gt; finished in the 1800s, loaned to a museum, reported stolen in 1951 and then bought at a flea market in 2010 has to be returned to the museum, a judge ruled on January 10, 2014. The 5½-by-9-inch painting, titled &quot;Landscape on the Banks of the Seine,&quot; was bought for $7 at a flea market by a Virginia woman. The estimated value is between $75,000 and $100,000.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
A Renoir painting finished in the 1800s, loaned to a museum, reported stolen in 1951 and then bought at a flea market in 2010 has to be returned to the museum, a judge ruled on January 10, 2014. The 5½-by-9-inch painting, titled "Landscape on the Banks of the Seine," was bought for $7 at a flea market by a Virginia woman. The estimated value is between $75,000 and $100,000.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Seven famous paintings were stolen from the Kunsthal Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2012, including Claude Monet&#39;s &quot;Charing Cross Bridge, London.&quot; The paintings, in oil and watercolor, include Pablo Picasso&#39;s &quot;Harlequin Head,&quot; Henri Matisse&#39;s &quot;Reading Girl in White and Yellow,&quot; Lucian Freud&#39;s &quot;Woman with Eyes Closed&quot; and Claude Monet&#39;s &quot;Waterloo Bridge,&quot; seen here. Works by Gauguin and Meyer de Haan were also taken.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
Seven famous paintings were stolen from the Kunsthal Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2012, including Claude Monet's "Charing Cross Bridge, London." The paintings, in oil and watercolor, include Pablo Picasso's "Harlequin Head," Henri Matisse's "Reading Girl in White and Yellow," Lucian Freud's "Woman with Eyes Closed" and Claude Monet's "Waterloo Bridge," seen here. Works by Gauguin and Meyer de Haan were also taken.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
Eight months after Salvador Dali&#39;s &quot;Cartel de Don Juan Tenorio&quot; was stolen in a New York gallery, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/19/us/new-york-salvador-dali-painting/index.html&quot;&gt;a Greek national was indicted&lt;/a&gt; on a grand larceny charge in 2013.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
Eight months after Salvador Dali's "Cartel de Don Juan Tenorio" was stolen in a New York gallery, a Greek national was indicted on a grand larceny charge in 2013.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
In 1473, Hans Memling&#39;s &quot;The Last Judgment&quot; was stolen by pirates and became the first documented art theft.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
In 1473, Hans Memling's "The Last Judgment" was stolen by pirates and became the first documented art theft.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Adam Worth, the inspiration for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle&#39;s diabolical character Moriarty, stole &quot;Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire,&quot; painted by Thomas Gainsborough in 1876.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
Adam Worth, the inspiration for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's diabolical character Moriarty, stole "Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire," painted by Thomas Gainsborough in 1876.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Among their many crimes, the Nazis plundered precious artworks as they gained power during World War II. &quot;Adele Bloch-Bauer I,&quot; by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, was confiscated from the owner when he fled from Austria.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
Among their many crimes, the Nazis plundered precious artworks as they gained power during World War II. "Adele Bloch-Bauer I," by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, was confiscated from the owner when he fled from Austria.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Many works of art that were taken by the Nazis were never recovered. Others were returned after years of legal battles. &quot;Christ Carrying the Cross,&quot; by Italian artist Girolamo de&#39; Romani, was returned to his family in 2012.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
Many works of art that were taken by the Nazis were never recovered. Others were returned after years of legal battles. "Christ Carrying the Cross," by Italian artist Girolamo de' Romani, was returned to his family in 2012.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
&quot;The Scream&quot; was one of two Edvard Munch paintings that were stolen from the Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway, in 2004.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
"The Scream" was one of two Edvard Munch paintings that were stolen from the Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway, in 2004.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
In 2007, Pablo Picasso&#39;s oil painting &#39;&#39;Portrait of Suzanne Bloch&quot; was taken from the Sao Paulo Museum of Art. It was recovered two years later.
Photos: Lost and found: Incredible works discovered
In 2007, Pablo Picasso's oil painting ''Portrait of Suzanne Bloch" was taken from the Sao Paulo Museum of Art. It was recovered two years later.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
da vinci found drawing frontda vinci found drawing backhaddo madonna raphael 1lost caravaggio painting lklv bitterman _00002102haddo madonna raphael 203 stolen paintings 022002 stolen rodin recoveredpicasso hairdresserGaughin Bonnard stolen paintingsrenoir lost painting08 stolen paintings 0220Don Juan Tenorio01 stolen paintings 022002 stolen paintings 022004 stolen paintings 022005 stolen paintings 022006 stolen paintings 022007 stolen paintings 0220

Story highlights

  • The doctor inherited the drawings from his father
  • One expert estimates the drawing was created between 1482 and 1485

(CNN)A drawing believed to be by Italian master Leonardo da Vinci was discovered in Paris when a retired doctor brought a portfolio of works to Tajan auction house for a valuation.

What's more, the auction house estimates "The Martyred Saint Sebastian" could be worth as much as 15 million euros ($16 million).
    500-year-old secrets of boxwood miniatures unlocked
    500-year-old secrets of boxwood miniatures unlocked
    "The doctor couldn't have imagined there could have been something so important in his portfolio," says Thaddée Prate, director of Old Masters paintings at the French boutique auction house.
    "Discoveries happen, yes, but with lower importance, of course. Leonardo, I think this will be only once in a lifetime."

    An astonishing find

    Read More
    "The Martyred Saint Sebastian" depicts the early Christian saint bound to a tree. This new discovery is the third known da Vinci sketch of the subject. The artist mentioned eight drawings of the saint in his Codex Atlanticus.
    Read: Stolen Dutch art retrieved after more than a decade
    The doctor, whose identity has not been disclosed, brought 14 drawings inherited from his father to Prate's Paris office in March. He'd had the drawings for years, but only after retiring did he resolve to have them valued.
    A view of the back of the drawing &quot;The Martyred Saint Sebastian.&quot;
    A view of the back of the drawing "The Martyred Saint Sebastian."
    Prate assumes the doctor's father, a book collector, acquired the drawings at a bookstore in the early 20th century, as they had all been mounted on paper mats rather than framed.
    A painting bought for $25 in 1899 could be an original Raphael worth $26M
    Painting bought for $25 could be $26m Raphael
    Intrigued by the drawing's apparent age, Prate enlisted Patrick de Bayser, an expert in the valuation of Old Masters drawings, to confirm the artist. The paper frame had the name Michelangelo, but the expert doubted that was the artist of this particular drawing.
    Noticing the traces of markings on the back, de Bayser removed the drawing from its backing, revealing diagrams of light and shadow and notes written right-to-left -- further suggesting a left-handed artist like da Vinci.
    Soon after, Carmen C. Bambach, curator of Italian and Spanish drawings at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the world's pre-eminent da Vinci authority, confirmed the attribution, describing it as "quite incontestable" and an "open-and-shut case" in an interview with the New York Times. She estimates the drawing was completed between 1482 and 1485.

    A new record?

    If all goes according to plan, Rodica Seward, president of Tajan, says "The Martyred Saint Sebastian" will hit the auction block in early June as part of its annual Old Masters sale, with an estimated price of 15 million euros ($16 million) -- $4 million more than the current record for a da Vinci sketch, set in 2001 at a Christie's auction.
    "It's not comparable (to the other drawings)," Seward says. "This is a very unusual drawing, it's very complete. It's got a background and scenery behind, which none of the other Saint Sebastian drawings have. This is an incredible discovery."
    Read: Where are the world's most famous looted artworks?
    "(Da Vinci is) the most important artist from all over the world, I think, from any time. Each little point we can add to his work is very important for our knowledge of the artist and his work," Prate added.
    One June 21, 2016, Pablo Picasso&#39;s &quot;Femme Assise,&quot; one of the artist&#39;s earliest Cubist paintings, sold for £43.2 million ($63.4 million) at a Sotheby&#39;s London auction, becoming the most expensive Cubist painting ever sold at auction.
    Photos: Art auctions: A look at the top record breakers
    Pablo Picasso, Femme Assise, (1909). Oil on canvas. Price Realized -- $43,269,000One June 21, 2016, Pablo Picasso's "Femme Assise," one of the artist's earliest Cubist paintings, sold for £43.2 million ($63.4 million) at a Sotheby's London auction, becoming the most expensive Cubist painting ever sold at auction.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    The sale of Edvard Munch&#39;s &quot;The Scream&quot; to billionaire Leon Black for $119.9 million in 2012 marked more than a new art record: it was the first time that a pastel, rather than an oil or acrylic painting, came anywhere near achieving such a price. This was in part due to the overwhelming popularity and international fame of the image, and the fact that it is the only version of Munch&#39;s signature work that is not owned by a museum.
    Photos: Art auctions: A look at the top record breakers
    Edvard Munch, The Scream, (1895). Pastel on board in the original frame -- Price realized: $119,922,500The sale of Edvard Munch's "The Scream" to billionaire Leon Black for $119.9 million in 2012 marked more than a new art record: it was the first time that a pastel, rather than an oil or acrylic painting, came anywhere near achieving such a price. This was in part due to the overwhelming popularity and international fame of the image, and the fact that it is the only version of Munch's signature work that is not owned by a museum.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Rock star Eric Clapton sold his &quot;Abstraktse Bild&quot; by art star Gerhard Richter in 2012 for £21.3 million, establishing a new record for a living artist and the highest price ever paid for a Gerhard Richter painting. One of the most popular artists at the moment, the octogenarian has seen his work increase in value by over 600 percent in the past ten years, according to art market analysts. His oeuvre is celebrated as much for its range and versatility as for its virtuosity: his paintings tend to focus equally on the intellectual and the aesthetic. This is a particularly strong work, but the provenance -- coming from Clapton&#39;s private collection -- made the painting particularly attractive.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Art auctions: A look at the top record breakers
    Gerhard Richter, Abstraktes Bild, (1994). Oil on canvas -- Price realized: $34,190,757Rock star Eric Clapton sold his "Abstraktse Bild" by art star Gerhard Richter in 2012 for £21.3 million, establishing a new record for a living artist and the highest price ever paid for a Gerhard Richter painting. One of the most popular artists at the moment, the octogenarian has seen his work increase in value by over 600 percent in the past ten years, according to art market analysts. His oeuvre is celebrated as much for its range and versatility as for its virtuosity: his paintings tend to focus equally on the intellectual and the aesthetic. This is a particularly strong work, but the provenance -- coming from Clapton's private collection -- made the painting particularly attractive.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Vincent van Gogh&#39;s &quot;Portrait of Dr. Gachet&quot; rocked the art world in 1990 when it sold to Tokyo&#39;s Kobayashi gallery for $82.5 million at Christie&#39;s-- more than twice the previous auction record. A portrait of Van Gogh&#39;s doctor, Paul-Ferdinand Gachet, of whom the artist was particularly fond, the painting had belonged previously to financier and philanthropist Siegfried Kramarsky, on long-term loan to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
    Photos: Art auctions: A look at the top record breakers
    Vincent van Gogh, Portrait of Dr. Gachet, (1890). Oil on canvas -- Price Realized: $82,500,000 Vincent van Gogh's "Portrait of Dr. Gachet" rocked the art world in 1990 when it sold to Tokyo's Kobayashi gallery for $82.5 million at Christie's-- more than twice the previous auction record. A portrait of Van Gogh's doctor, Paul-Ferdinand Gachet, of whom the artist was particularly fond, the painting had belonged previously to financier and philanthropist Siegfried Kramarsky, on long-term loan to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Pablo Picasso&#39;s &quot;Garçon a la Pipe&quot; broke the $100 million ceiling when it sold at Sotheby&#39;s for over $104 million in May, 2004 -- the first painting to exceed the record set in 1990 for the &quot;Dr.Gachet.&quot; (Interestingly, both &quot;Dr. Gachet &quot;and the &quot;Garçon&quot; achieved their record prices exactly 100 years after having been created by their artists.) Sotheby&#39;s Senior Vice President David Norman called the iconic painting &quot;the finest work in public hands that was for sale.&quot;
    Photos: Art auctions: A look at the top record breakers
    Pablo Picasso, Garçon a la Pipe, (1905). Oil on canvas -- Price Realized: $104,168,000Pablo Picasso's "Garçon a la Pipe" broke the $100 million ceiling when it sold at Sotheby's for over $104 million in May, 2004 -- the first painting to exceed the record set in 1990 for the "Dr.Gachet." (Interestingly, both "Dr. Gachet "and the "Garçon" achieved their record prices exactly 100 years after having been created by their artists.) Sotheby's Senior Vice President David Norman called the iconic painting "the finest work in public hands that was for sale."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Christie&#39;s billed pop artist Roy Lichtenstein&#39;s nurse as the &quot;quintessential Lichtenstein heroine,&quot; a &quot;femme fatale,&quot; and called the painting itself a &quot;dazzling masterpiece.&quot; Collectors must have been convinced, bidding the work up to a record price for the artist at $95,365,000 in November 2015.
    Photos: Art auctions: A look at the top record breakers
    Roy Lichtenstein, Nurse, (1964). Oil and Magna on canvas -- Price Realized: $95,365,000 Christie's billed pop artist Roy Lichtenstein's nurse as the "quintessential Lichtenstein heroine," a "femme fatale," and called the painting itself a "dazzling masterpiece." Collectors must have been convinced, bidding the work up to a record price for the artist at $95,365,000 in November 2015.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Setting a world record for an artwork sold at auction when it was purchased by the Qatari royal family in 2015, Les femmes d&#39;Alger is in many ways the quintessential collectible Picasso: bold colors, fragmented planes, nude women, and art historical references (in this case, to Delacroix and Matisse). The work had previously sold for $31.9 million in Christie&#39;s 1997 auction of the collection of Victor and Sally Ganz -- a sale that many say ignited the current art boom.
    Photos: Art auctions: A look at the top record breakers
    Pablo Picasso, Les femmes d'Alger (Version 'O'), (1955). Oil on canvas -- Price Realized: $179,365,000Setting a world record for an artwork sold at auction when it was purchased by the Qatari royal family in 2015, Les femmes d'Alger is in many ways the quintessential collectible Picasso: bold colors, fragmented planes, nude women, and art historical references (in this case, to Delacroix and Matisse). The work had previously sold for $31.9 million in Christie's 1997 auction of the collection of Victor and Sally Ganz -- a sale that many say ignited the current art boom.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    The portrait of the ample-bodied Sue Tilley, a British government worker, was one of four such paintings the British artist produced of the woman he called &quot;Fat Sue.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.christies.com/features/Lucian-Freuds-Benefits-Supervisor-Resting-5994-3.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Described&lt;/a&gt; by Christie&#39;s in its catalogue as &quot;one of the most remarkable paintings of the human figure ever produced.&quot; The portrait -- for which Ms. Tilly &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3082464/1994-Freud-titled-Benefits-Supervisor-Resting-sells-auction-35-8million.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;reportedly&lt;/a&gt; earned £20 per day as a model -- achieved a record for the artist when it sold at Christie&#39;s New York in May, 2015.
    Photos: Art auctions: A look at the top record breakers
    Lucian Freud, Benefits Supervisor Resting, (1994). Oil on canvas -- Price Realized: $56,165,000The portrait of the ample-bodied Sue Tilley, a British government worker, was one of four such paintings the British artist produced of the woman he called "Fat Sue." Described by Christie's in its catalogue as "one of the most remarkable paintings of the human figure ever produced." The portrait -- for which Ms. Tilly reportedly earned £20 per day as a model -- achieved a record for the artist when it sold at Christie's New York in May, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Appetite for Modigliani&#39;s work had already been on the rise when this rare nude came up for sale. The work&#39;s extraordinary provenance, literature and exhibition history added to its desirability, helping it set a new record for the artist -- and one of the highest prices ever set at auction -- when it sold at Christie&#39;s in November, 2015 to a Chinese billionaire bidding by telephone.
    Photos: Art auctions: A look at the top record breakers
    Amedeo Modigliani, Nu couché, (1917-1918). Oil on canvas -- Price Realized: $170,405,000Appetite for Modigliani's work had already been on the rise when this rare nude came up for sale. The work's extraordinary provenance, literature and exhibition history added to its desirability, helping it set a new record for the artist -- and one of the highest prices ever set at auction -- when it sold at Christie's in November, 2015 to a Chinese billionaire bidding by telephone.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Long one of America&#39;s favorite home-grown artists, Georgia O&#39;Keeffe is celebrated mostly for her magnificent flower paintings -- like this Jimson Weed , which shattered all records for the highest price ever paid for a work by a woman artist -- nearly quadrupling the previous record of $11.9 million set by Joan Mitchell just a few months prior. What&#39;s more, the work was also purchased by a woman: Walmart heiress Alice Walton, who bought it on behalf of the Crystal Bridges Museum (of which she is the founder).
    Photos: Art auctions: A look at the top record breakers
    Georgia O'Keeffe, Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1, (1932). Oil on canvas -- Price Realized: $44,405,000Long one of America's favorite home-grown artists, Georgia O'Keeffe is celebrated mostly for her magnificent flower paintings -- like this Jimson Weed , which shattered all records for the highest price ever paid for a work by a woman artist -- nearly quadrupling the previous record of $11.9 million set by Joan Mitchell just a few months prior. What's more, the work was also purchased by a woman: Walmart heiress Alice Walton, who bought it on behalf of the Crystal Bridges Museum (of which she is the founder).
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    picasso femme assise 2Edvard Munch the scream Gerhard Richter Abstraktes BildVincent van Gogh, Portrait of Dr. Gachet (1890) oil on canvas -- Price Realized: $82,500,000 Pablo Picasso&#39;s &quot;Garcon a la Pipe&quot;roy-litchenstein-nursePablo Picasso Les femmes d&#39;Alger Lucian Freud Benefits Supervisor RestingAmedeo Modigliani&#39;s &quot;Nu couche&quot;georgia o&#39;keeffe
    But before that auction can go forward, there are a few uncertainties to be overcome. The drawing must first be approved for a passport, allowing it to be sold internationally.
    Until then, French national museums have the opportunity to preempt the sale, negotiating with the house directly under the claim that it's a national treasure.
    But Seward is hopeful that it will be opened to the international community.
    "We applied for the passport," she says. "Now it's in God's hands."