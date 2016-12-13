Libyans use 'leftovers' to defeat ISIS

Story highlights Libyan forces launched an operation in May to reclaim the coastal city of Sirte

Manu Brabo photographed the bloody battle and the devastation it left behind

(CNN) Earlier this month, the Libyan city of Sirte was liberated from ISIS.

The terrorist organization was driven out of the small coastal city by U.S. airstrikes and "a bunch of guys with guns."

They came from nearby cities. They were painters, bakers, fathers. Anywhere from 16 to 60 years old, according to Brabo.

"Most of them are fighting in flip-flops and shorts," Brabo said.

