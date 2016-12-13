Breaking News

Libyans use 'leftovers' to defeat ISIS

By Jamie K. White, CNN

Updated 10:07 PM ET, Tue December 13, 2016

A tank fires against ISIS positions in Sirte, Libya, in September. Photographer Manu Brabo documented the monthslong battle that ended with Sirte&#39;s liberation in early December.
A tank fires against ISIS positions in Sirte, Libya, in September. Photographer Manu Brabo documented the monthslong battle that ended with Sirte's liberation in early December.
A view through a sniper hole.
A view through a sniper hole.
A member of the Libyan forces is helped by his comrades after being hit by an ISIS sniper in October.
A member of the Libyan forces is helped by his comrades after being hit by an ISIS sniper in October.
A Libyan fires at ISIS militants in October. Brabo said resources were limited. Libyan forces reused tanks and ammunition from their civil war in 2011.
A Libyan fires at ISIS militants in October. Brabo said resources were limited. Libyan forces reused tanks and ammunition from their civil war in 2011.
This building in Sirte was hit by several airstrikes.
This building in Sirte was hit by several airstrikes.
A Libyan fighter rests during a break in combat.
A Libyan fighter rests during a break in combat.
A street is bombed in September.
A street is bombed in September.
The interior of the National Bank Building, which was occupied by Libyan forces after weeks of battle.
The interior of the National Bank Building, which was occupied by Libyan forces after weeks of battle.
Libyan fighters enter a damaged building.
Libyan fighters enter a damaged building.
Brabo said the Libyan fighters came from nearby cities and were anywhere from 16 to 60 years old.
Brabo said the Libyan fighters came from nearby cities and were anywhere from 16 to 60 years old.
A Libyan fighter uses a dummy to attract the attention of an ISIS sniper in September.
A Libyan fighter uses a dummy to attract the attention of an ISIS sniper in September.
Libyan fighters hold a defensive position inside a school.
Libyan fighters hold a defensive position inside a school.
Libyan forces watch an airstrike on ISIS positions in September.
Libyan forces watch an airstrike on ISIS positions in September.
A wall damaged by shrapnel.
A wall damaged by shrapnel.
This smashed car was used as cover in the middle of a Sirte road.
This smashed car was used as cover in the middle of a Sirte road.
  • Libyan forces launched an operation in May to reclaim the coastal city of Sirte
  • Manu Brabo photographed the bloody battle and the devastation it left behind

(CNN)Earlier this month, the Libyan city of Sirte was liberated from ISIS.

The terrorist organization was driven out of the small coastal city by U.S. airstrikes and "a bunch of guys with guns."
    That's how photographer Manu Brabo described Libyan forces who fought to reclaim ISIS's "most important nest and stronghold" in the country.
    They came from nearby cities. They were painters, bakers, fathers. Anywhere from 16 to 60 years old, according to Brabo.
    "Most of them are fighting in flip-flops and shorts," Brabo said.
    In May, these Libyan forces launched an operation to defeat ISIS. Their resources were limited. They reused tanks and ammunition from the Libyan Civil War in 2011.
    Photographer Manu Brabo
    "Leftovers," as Brabo puts it.
    Brabo wanted to tell a story that encapsulated a deadly and bloody battle that lasted for months -- a story of "fear, tension and sadness."
    And silence. So much of the city has been destroyed and deserted.
    "It's a little bit creepy," he said. "You cannot see anyone before you reach the front line."
    Brabo's photos show gutted and crumbling buildings, scarce of life and people.
    "You can hear shooting in the distance," he said.
    Brabo first visited Sirte in 2011. He returned in 2016 and saw a lot of the same people he met before.
    But the war claimed hundreds of lives and injured thousands.
    "I made good friends there," Brabo said. "And sadly, I have lost some."
    With little protection and old artillery, fighters were extremely vulnerable and ill-equipped to treat injuries. The nearest "hospital" was located inside an emptied grocery store. Only a few paramedics worked there, according to Brabo.
    Even though the situation was dangerous, Brabo said, "they always had time to make jokes."
    A facade to soften reality.
    "But even if they're smiling, they don't care to."

    Manu Brabo is a Spanish photographer based in Italy. He is a member of the MeMo photojournalist cooperative. You can follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.