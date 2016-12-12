How to stop the sixth mass extinction

John D. Sutter is a columnist for CNN Opinion who focuses on climate change and social justice. Follow him on Snapchat, Facebook and email. This story is part of a CNN series called "Vanishing." Learn more about the sixth extinction and get involved.

(CNN) The Earth is on the verge of a mass extinction event.

To understand how big of a deal that is you don't have to look much further than the definition of "mass extinction." It means that three-quarters of all species vanish -- forever.

In all of history, that's happened only five times.

The sixth extinction would be the first caused by humans.

"We are basically annihilating the life on our planet -- and that is the only known life ... in the entire universe," said Paul Ehrlich, Bing professor of population studies at Stanford University.