Will Smith killing: Man guilty of manslaughter

Story highlights Cardell Hayes reportedly faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison,

Of the three charges, Hayes was found guilty of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter.

New Orleans (CNN) A jury has found Cardell Hayes, the man on trial for the killing of former New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith, guilty of multiple charges including manslaughter.

On Sunday, jurors deliberated for more than five hours about whether Hayes should be found guilty on charges of manslaughter, attempted manslaughter and criminal damage.

Last April, Hayes shot Smith seven times in the back, killing him after a traffic dispute in downtown New Orleans, authorities said.

Ex-NFL player shot, killed in New Orleans

Smith's wife, Racquel Smith, was also shot twice during the incident.

