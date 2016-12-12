Story highlights
- Police shot and killed the suspect
- Both injured officers are expected to recover
(CNN)A suspect shot two police officers from Byron, Georgia, who were serving a search warrant on Monday, officials said.
Police shot and killed the suspect, according to J.T. Ricketson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Both officers are expected to recover, Ricketson said. One is in serious condition; the other was treated and released.
On its Facebook page, the Byron Police Department declined to comment, referring questions to the GBI.
The incident in Byron, about 92 miles south of Atlanta, is the latest in a recent string of apparently unrelated shootings of law enforcement officers in the state:
• A gunman shot and killed two deputies who responded to a dispute between neighbors near Byron on November 6.
• A fugitive fatally shot a US Marshals deputy commander who was trying to serve an arrest warrant on November 18 in Long County, Georgia, the US Justice Department said. The gunman was later killed.
• A man shot and killed two police officers in southwest Georgia last week. The officers were responding to a call about a domestic dispute in Americus, Georgia, about 140 miles south of Atlanta. The gunman later fatally shot himself.
At least 64 law enforcement officers across the United States have been shot and killed this year -- well ahead of last year's 12-month total, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.