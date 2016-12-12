Story highlights Police shot and killed the suspect

(CNN) A suspect shot two police officers from Byron, Georgia, who were serving a search warrant on Monday, officials said.

Police shot and killed the suspect, according to J.T. Ricketson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Both officers are expected to recover, Ricketson said. One is in serious condition; the other was treated and released.

On its Facebook page, the Byron Police Department declined to comment, referring questions to the GBI.

The incident in Byron, about 92 miles south of Atlanta, is the latest in a recent string of apparently unrelated shootings of law enforcement officers in the state: