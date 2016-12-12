Story highlights Protests at the Dakota Access Pipeline site have eased after a decision that may reroute the pipeline

Law enforcement describe what it was like to face off with protesters

Near Fort Rice, North Dakota (CNN) They're the images history will remember: law enforcement using hoses on protesters advancing toward the Dakota Access Pipeline site last month.

The drone images from above, played on national television and shared on social media, conjure thoughts of the '60s, when water cannons were used on civil rights protesters.

"I agree, that is a bad optic out there," said Lt. Tom Iverson of the North Dakota Highway Patrol. "But people are watching clips on Facebook; what's missing is the totality of the circumstances and what led up to that."

Iverson took CNN to the law enforcement side of the Backwater Bridge, the flashpoint for two major confrontations between police and protesters in what was otherwise nearly eight months of peaceful assembly at the Oceti Sakowin camp. That's where upward of 10,000 people from as far away as Hawaii ebbed and flowed into the makeshift camp about a mile from where the pipeline is being constructed on treaty land adjacent to the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.

"Day in and day out agitators kept coming up to that line (at the bridge)," Iverson said. "What do protesters want us to do right there? Should we just let them run over us? Well, if that's what they want of us, that's not what you're going to get."

