Story highlights Workers at a New York Best Buy chipped in to buy a kid a Nintendo Wii

The teen came in every day to play games on the store's system

(CNN) Employees at a Best Buy near New York City decided to spread some holiday cheer by buying a Nintendo Wii U gaming system for a teen who was a regular at the store.

Rahiem Storr, one of the managers at the Valley Stream, New York, store, said the teen came in every day to play games on the store's display system.

In an email to CNN, Storr said employees Kenneth Fernandez and Pal Ndoja decided to buy the teen the Wii U with their own money so he could play the game at home. The employees surprised the teen while he was playing the Wii U in the store.

The game system currently sells for $300 on Best Buy's website.

Storr posted video of the gift presentation last week on YouTube, where it's been seen more than a million times.

Read More