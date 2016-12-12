Breaking News

Atlanta panda twins receive names

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

Updated 11:50 AM ET, Mon December 12, 2016

Zoo Atlanta&#39;s giant panda cubs Ya Lun, right, and Xi Lun were formerly known as Cub A and Cub B. They&#39;re pictured here on December 2, 2016.
Photos: Zoo Atlanta's twin pandas
Zoo Atlanta's giant panda cubs Ya Lun, right, and Xi Lun were formerly known as Cub A and Cub B. They're pictured here on December 2, 2016.
The duo, pictured on November 16, received their official names on December 12. The twins are expected to make their debut later in December or in January.
Xi Lun gets weighed on October 27. One cub is cared for in the nursery while mom Lun Lun cares for the other. The cubs are then switched so that Lun Lun alternately cares for both.
Cub-swapping is used because in the wild giant panda mothers usually care for only one cub when twins are born. The twins are pictured here on October 6.
Cub A, newly named Ya Lun, is seen here on September 27. The cubs are the result of an artificial insemination performed on March 28, 2016.
The cubs are the second set of twins for mom Lun Lun and dad Yang Yang. Their twin sisters, Mei Lun and Mei Huan, were born in 2013. This is Ya Lun on September 23.
At 12 days old, on September 16, the twins were starting to show their distinctive giant panda markings. Pandas are born nearly hairless and blind and barely larger than a cell phone.
Story highlights

  • Zoo Atlanta's twin panda cubs were born on September 3, 2016
  • They received their names, Ya Lun and Xi Lun, during a 100-day naming ceremony on December 12

(CNN)Zoo Atlanta's roly poly black-and-white furballs of cuteness, formerly known as Cub A and Cub B, have new names.

A naming ceremony on Monday revealed that the giant panda cubs will go by the monikers Ya Lun and Xi Lun. Together, the names mean "Lun Lun's elegant and happy daughters."
    The pair are the sixth and seventh offspring of mom Lun Lun and dad Yang Yang.

    Successful future

    The ceremony marked 100 days since the birth of their second set of twins. The 100-day naming celebration is a Chinese tradition that the zoo also followed with the cubs' five older brothers and sisters.
    Naming babies after they've survived a fragile period of infancy is considered a harbinger of a successful future.
    "We're thrilled to announce two beautiful and meaningful names for two healthy, thriving, 100-day-old giant panda cubs," said Raymond B. King, Zoo Atlanta President and CEO.
    "This is a celebration we share with the City of Atlanta, our longtime partners at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China, and with our Zoo Atlanta family, which includes friends and fans from around the world. As we wish Ya Lun and Xi Lun well today, we celebrate the future of their species together," King said.

    Public vote

    The names were selected by public vote from seven pairs of names provided by the zoo's panda conservation partners in Chengdu, China.
    The twins, who are still learning to walk, weren't present to receive their names. They're expected to make their public zoo debut later this month or in January.
    In the meantime, panda lovers can catch them snoozing, nursing, playing with mom Lun Lun and slipping and sliding as they attempt to get their footing on the PandaCam.
    The duo was born on September 3, 2016.
    It's estimated that fewer than 1,900 giant pandas remain in the wild in China's Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu provinces. Giant pandas account for Zoo Atlanta's most significant financial investment in conservation.