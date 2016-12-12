Atlanta panda twins receive names

Story highlights Zoo Atlanta's twin panda cubs were born on September 3, 2016

They received their names, Ya Lun and Xi Lun, during a 100-day naming ceremony on December 12

(CNN) Zoo Atlanta's roly poly black-and-white furballs of cuteness, formerly known as Cub A and Cub B, have new names.

A naming ceremony on Monday revealed that the giant panda cubs will go by the monikers Ya Lun and Xi Lun. Together, the names mean "Lun Lun's elegant and happy daughters."

The pair are the sixth and seventh offspring of mom Lun Lun and dad Yang Yang.

Successful future

The ceremony marked 100 days since the birth of their second set of twins. The 100-day naming celebration is a Chinese tradition that the zoo also followed with the cubs' five older brothers and sisters.

Read More