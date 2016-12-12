The world's coolest alpine retreat?

Story highlights Luvattumaa, an ice hotel and gallery, opens Dec. 12th

(CNN) Snow, skiing, Santa Claus -- Lapland is a winter lover's dream.

Tucked away in a forest seven kilometers outside Levi, Northern Finland, lies one of this snow-capped wonderland's lesser-known treasures.

Luvattumaa is a hotel carved entirely out of ice that opens during the festive season. Part hotel, part art gallery, what originally started out as 800 truck-loads of ice has now been lovingly transformed into an exquisite guesthouse.

Intricate patterns and designs adorn the walls throughout the building, the product of two months of painstaking labor. And as of December 12, it's open to visitors.

"The most difficult part is to build the 10-meter-high snow dome because of the shape," explains Maija Palosaari from Destination Levi.