10 of the best spas in Abu Dhabi

By Danae Mercer, CNN

Updated 9:41 PM ET, Mon December 12, 2016

Lavishly decorated in marble baths, opulent fabrics and gold leaf, the Emirates Palace Spa is a celeb favorite in Abu Dhabi.
The most sumptuous package pampers guests with a 24-carat gold facial and diamond-infused oil. The six-hour session includes a hammam using gold soap and a gold clay body mask.
This friendly salon chain is a favorite among UAE residents. The Khalifa City branch features a five-villa spa complex with space for everything from nail care to hair and make-up prep.
A range of treatments such as cryothearpy, mesotherapy, hydra-facials and oxygen-infusion therapies are available at Eastern Mangroves Hotel and Spa by Anantara.
The waterfront spa is home to a massive marble-filled hammam space. It offers a popular 45-minute six-step hammam including a sauna and steam, a pressure-point facial and head massage, an olive foam massage, a coffee body polish, a cooling rinse and finally Turkish refreshments.
Lasting four hours, Talise Spa&#39;s Oriental Ritual is a blissful treat for couples who have the cash. The package includes a rose and milk bath, a four-tea body scrub and a mud treatment. A Swedish massage and facial follow.
Etihad Airways&#39; Six Senses Spa -- available only to its First and Business Class passengers travelers -- aims to take the stress out of travel. The Jetlag Leg scrub and The Realignment (targeting the neck, back, shoulders and arms) are some of the packages offered.
One of the most loved packages at this beach club resort is Sun Spa Esthederm, which covers pre- and post-sun care.
What sets Le Méridien Abu Dhabi&#39;s Eden Spa apart from the rest is its waterworks. It features an aquamedic pool filled with mineral-rich waters and therapeutic jets, a jacuzzi, three temperature-controlled pools, a cold plunge pool and a stretch of private beach.
The Méridien&#39;s traditional Ayurvedic massage is a hit with guests. A specific herbal oil is used to revitalize the skin in this 50-minute full-body massage.
The Espa at Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi spa has a steam room, color therapy and rain showers. It also has a view of the Formula 1 race track.
Decorated in glossy whites and blacks, the high-ceiling, marble-floored Remède Spa at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi is luxurious and elegant.
The hotel&#39;s 4.5-hour St. Regis Splendour package is its most opulent offer. The process starts with diamond microdermabrasion on both the face and the entire body. Then comes exfoliation with exotic enzymes, followed by warm paraffin being painted over the skin. An oxygen mask, 60-minute massage and lunch are also included.
Spanning a casual 2,000 square meters, the adults-only Espa Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi has a private beach, 16 luxurious treatment rooms, a plunge pool and a waterfall.
For the ultimate indulgence, guests can opt for a Four Handed Synchronized Massage with Espa Personalized Facial, featuring two therapists pouring warm oil and using hot volcanic stones before an exfoliating facial.
(CNN)Abu Dhabi cleaned up at the 2016 World Spa Awards, walking away with six of the 24 possible titles -- and it's easy to see why.

From traditional hammams beneath marbled mosaic domes to 24-carat gold facials and diamond scrubs, the UAE capital has a spa offering that razzles and dazzles.
    Just don't expect it to come cheap, as the majority of spas are housed in the city's five-star hotels.
    For travelers willing to splash out to unwind in the most sumptuous of settings, here are 10 of Abu Dhabi's finest.

    Emirates Palace Spa

    Emirates Palace: Where celebs go to be pampered.
    Winner of the World's Best Hotel Spa 2016 award
    The celeb-favorite, ultra-decadent Emirates Palace hotel is all about Arabic glam.
    Massive domes and gold leaf decorate the interiors, while rooms come with marble baths and private butlers.
    The spa has a similar vibe with Moroccan-inspired spaces with draped curtains and opulent fabrics.
    Decadent delight
    Offering guests the chance to be painted with gold and massaged with diamonds, the A Day of Gold package features over-the-top ingredients.
    The nearly six-hour process includes a hammam using gold soap and a gold clay body mask, a 90-minute massage with diamond-infused oil, lunch, a 24-carat gold facial and a Bastien Gonzalez pedicure. Cost: $1,140.
    Most popular
    The Bespoke Massage starts with a personal consultation then stretches into 60 minutes of massage-based luxury. Cost: $181.
    Emirates Palace Spa, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 690 9000

    Espa at Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi

    Located on the Yas Marina Circuit, this futuristic hotel is flooded by F1 fans in November. Its two-story spa, Espa at Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, has racetrack views.
    There's also a steam room, color therapy and rain showers. In the private men's section, gents can doze in Metronap Energy Pods.
    The women's section features a marina rotunda with soothing lighting and oversized cushions.
    Decadent delight
    The Stress Recovery package includes a marine mud body wrap, an aromatherapy massage and an "instant brightener" facial. Cost: $267.
    Most popular
    A constant classic, the Aromatherapy Massage lasts for 60 minutes and includes pretty much what you'd expect. Cost: $112.
    Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 656 0000
    Tips and Toes Khalifa City

    Tips and Toes&#39; 90-minute hammam session is a popular among UAE residents.
    While certainly not as over-the-top decadent as nearly everything else on this list, Tips and Toes is a favorite with UAE residents.
    These friendly, clean salons offer reliable beauty treatments at affordable prices.
    The Khalifa City branch features a five-villa spa complex with space for everything from nail care to hair and make-up prep.
    Decadent delight
    The Hair Botox Treatment is an extreme hair rejuvenation process that attempts to restore damaged hair through intensive deep conditioning. Cost: $354.
    Most popular
    The 90-minute Thousand and One Nights hammam starts with a black soap exfoliation scrub and a long steam.
    Then comes a soothing 30-minute massage and hair mask. Cost: $95.
    Tips and Toes Khalifa City, Land #15, Street #12, Southwest 11, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 557 2255

    Eastern Mangroves Hotel and Spa by Anantara

    Lined by Abu Dhabi's charming mangroves, the waterfront Eastern Mangroves Hotel and Spa by Anantara offers elaborate luxury.
    The spa features a massive marble-filled hammam space, 15 treatment rooms and two Vichy showers.
    For guests who like pampering with a side of fancy words, cryotherapy, mesotherapy, hydra-facials and oxygen-infusion therapies are offered.
    Decadent delight
    A customized mesotherapy facial features cosmetic micro-needling in an attempt to refresh the skin.
    Non-invasive and non-surgical, the 75-minute needle treatment aims to banish wrinkles and hyper-pigmentation. Cost: $188.
    Most popular
    A traditional hammam is something every visitor to the UAE should experience.
    This particular 45-minute six-step hammam includes a sauna and steam, a pressure-point facial and head massage, an olive foam massage, a coffee body polish, a cooling rinse and finally Turkish refreshments. Cost: $253.
    Eastern Mangroves Hotel and Spa by Anantara, Sheikh Zayed Street, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 656 1000
    Jumeirah at Etihad Towers Talise Spa

    Winner of the World's Best Hotel Spa Brand 2016 award
    Targeting the high-end traveler who wants privacy and exclusivity, Jumeirah at Etihad Towers' Talise Spa emphasizes the bespoke.
    Guests are greeted with crystal water, Arabic dates and a tea linked to their chosen treatment, then a personal therapist leads the way to one of 13 treatment suites.
    Each suite has its own treatment areas, wet areas, changing rooms and free-standing African rosewood plunge baths.
    Decadent delight
    Lasting four hours, the Oriental Ritual is a blissful treat for couples who have the cash. The package includes a rose and milk bath, a four-tea body scrub and a mud treatment.
    A Swedish massage and facial follow. Cost: $849.
    Most popular
    Everyone loves a massage and here it's no different.
    The 60-minute Talise Signature Massage' features oil and techniques drawn from around the world. Cost: $128.
    Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 811 5555

    Eden Spa at Le Méridien Abu Dhabi

    A lot of waterworks and traditional Ayurvedic make Le Meridien&#39;s Eden Spa a relaxing paradise.
    Get ready to turn on the waterworks. The high-end Eden Spa has an Aquamedic pool filled with mineral-rich waters and therapeutic jets, all beneath a glass-domed ceiling.
    A Jacuzzi, three temperature-controlled pools fringed with palm trees, a cold plunge pool and a stretch of private beach are also available for splashing around.
    Decadent delight
    The 210-minute Ultimate Pampering treatment allows guests to float in sea salts, enjoy a facial, detox with a body wrap, then indulge in a massage. Cost: $280.
    Most popular
    Abhyangam may not be the easiest to say, but this traditional Ayurvedic massage is a hit with guests.
    A specific herbal oil is used to revitalize the skin in this 50-minute full-body massage. Cost: $96.
    Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 644 6666
    Espa Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi

    Spanning a casual 2,000 square meters, the adults-only Espa Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi has a private beach, 16 luxurious treatment rooms, a plunge pool and a waterfall.
    Decadent delight
    Proving that two-handed massages are just passé, the Ritz-Carlton offers a Four Handed Synchronized Massage with Espa Personalized Facial.
    Of course.
    The massage involves two therapists pouring warm oil and using hot volcanic stones to create total bliss.
    Next comes a deep cleaning, exfoliating and extracting facial. Cost: $408.
    Most popular
    The Signature Hammam Ritual spans 120 minutes and includes a foot ritual, a foam wash and body scrub, a full-body massage with warm oil and a scalp massage. Cost: $299.
    The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Al Maqta Area, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 818 8888

    Hiltonia Beach Club at Hilton Abu Dhabi

    A private beach club, this Hilton Abu Dhabi spa offers treatments aimed at those coming to worship the sun.
    When done swimming in the private pool or splashing with kids on the water slides, guests can book a post-sun Sun Spa Esthederm treatment.
    Pre-sun treatments (aimed to help activate the skin's natural defense system) are also available.
    Decadent delight
    The Lift and Glow Facial offers luminous, firmer and youthful skin, all within 75 minutes. Cost: $147.
    Most popular
    Women can relax with the Time for Her spa package.
    Spanning 180 minutes, the process includes a full-body exfoliation, a full-body massage and a deep cleansing facial. Cost: $157.
    Hiltonia Beach Club, Hilton Abu Dhabi, Corniche Rd W, Al Khubeirah, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 681 1900
    Etihad Six Senses Spa

    Etihad Six Senses: Who says traveling has to be stressful?
    Winner of the World's Best Airline Lounge Spa 2016 award
    Only available to First and Business Class passengers traveling with Etihad Airways, the Etihad Six Senses Spa helps take the stress out of travel.
    The fortunate few (otherwise known as those traveling First or Business on Etihad or Platinum Card holders) get a free 15-minute spa or Style and Shave treatment.
    Spa treatments include Jetlag Leg ($27), a scrub and compression process meant to help release travel tension; Eye Retreat ($25), a soothing acupressure and lymphatic process; and The Realignment ($25), a massage that comes with stretching to help the neck, shoulders, back and arms.
    Etihad Six Senses Spa, Abu Dhabi International Airport, T1 and T3

    Remède Spa at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi

    Decorated in glossy whites and blacks, the high-ceiling, marble-floored Remède Spa at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi doesn't scream luxury; it whispers it.
    Plush throws, rich fabrics and understated colors make up the 11 treatment rooms, spread across 3,200 square meters.
    Decadent delight
    Opulence is at the heart of the 4.5-hour St. Regis Splendor package.
    The process starts with diamond microdermabrasion on both the face and the entire body.
    Then comes exfoliation with "exotic enzymes," followed by warm paraffin being painted over the skin.
    An oxygen mask, 60-minute massage and lunch are also included. Cost: $814.
    Most popular
    Escape to Indonesia with the Balinese Massage.
    This 50-minute or 80-minute package uses 100% pure essential oils.
    Stretching, long strokes, skin rolling and palm pressure techniques are incorporated to help relieve tension. Cost: $142.
    St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Corniche, Abu Dhabi; +971 2 694 4444
    Danae Mercer is a freelance travel journalist who lived in the UAE for more than two years.