CNN Student News - December 13, 2016

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary
December 13, 2016
Topping today's show, as we resume our daily current events coverage: The White House orders a review of hacking related to U.S. elections. That's followed by reports on tensions and upheaval on the Korean Peninsula, terrorist attacks in three world cities, and the CNN Hero of the Year.
On this page you will find today's show Transcript and a place for you to request to be on the CNN Student News Roll Call.
TRANSCRIPT
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!