Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson poses with the Heisman Trophy after winning the award in New York on Saturday, December 10. Jackson, a sophomore who scored 51 touchdowns this year and amassed 4,928 yards of total offense, is the youngest player ever to win the award. He is also the first player in Louisville history to win it. Hide Caption 1 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Army cadets get raucous as they watch the annual Army-Navy football game in Baltimore on Saturday, December 10. Army defeated Navy 21-17, breaking a 14-game losing streak in the series. Hide Caption 2 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Several Green Bay Packers tackle Seattle running back Thomas Rawls during an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday, December 11. The Packers blew out the Seahawks 38-10. Hide Caption 3 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Ashley Yoder accidentally gouges the eye of Justine Kish during a UFC bout in Albany, New York, on Friday, December 9. Kish won by unanimous decision. Hide Caption 4 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos A rainbow appears over a pole vaulter during a competition in Melbourne on Thursday, December 8. Hide Caption 5 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Mark Walsh, center front, rides Cantlow to a steeplechase win in Cheltenham, England, on Friday, December 9. Hide Caption 6 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos American ice dancers Lorraine McNamara, Quinn Carpenter, Michael Parsons and Rachel Parsons perform during an exhibition gala in Marseille, France, on Sunday, December 11. Hide Caption 7 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos A young NHL hockey fan watches a puck battle in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, December 6. Hide Caption 8 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos San Diego defensive back Casey Hayward, left, tries to pull in a tipped pass during an NFL football game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, December 11. Hide Caption 9 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Skiers race during a World Cup event in Val Thorens, France, on Saturday, December 10. Hide Caption 10 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Lando Vannata warms up in the locker room before his UFC bout in Toronto on Saturday, December 10. Hide Caption 11 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Los Angeles defenseman Matt Greene, left, fights Ottawa defenseman Mark Borowiecki during an NHL hockey game on Saturday, December 10. Hide Caption 12 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos T-Rac, the mascot of the NFL's Tennessee Titans, rides in a sleigh with Santa Claus before a home game against Denver on Sunday, December 11. Hide Caption 13 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Richmond wide receiver Brian Brown is tackled during a FCS playoff game at Eastern Washington on Saturday, December 10. Eastern Washington won 38-0 to advance to the semifinals. Hide Caption 14 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Fans of the Buenos Aires soccer club River Plate cheer for their team before a match with city rivals Boca Juniors on Sunday, December 11. Boca won the match 4-2. Hide Caption 15 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Spanish handball players Elizabeth Chavez, left, and Judith Sans try to stop Germany's Anna Loerper during a European Championship match in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Monday, December 12. The match ended 20-20. Hide Caption 16 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos New York's Joakim Noah, left, battles DeMarcus Cousins for a rebound during an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California, on Friday, December 9. Hide Caption 17 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos German skier Stefan Luitz speeds down the giant-slalom course during a World Cup event in Val d'Isere, France, on Saturday, December 10. Hide Caption 18 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos NHL officials break up Calgary's Garnet Hathaway, left, and Winnipeg's Dustin Byfuglien on Saturday, December 10. Hide Caption 19 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Leicester City defender Wes Morgan, left, heads the ball near Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho during a Premier League match in Leicester, England on Saturday, December 10. Hide Caption 20 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Deer walk on the golf course during a European Senior Tour event in Poste de Flacq, Mauritius, on Friday, December 9. Hide Caption 21 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Cleveland's Tristan Thompson flips over Miami's Hassan Whiteside during an NBA basketball game in Cleveland on Friday, December 9. Hide Caption 22 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Sterling Crawley gets tossed off a horse Saturday, December 10, at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Hide Caption 23 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos The Miami Dolphins celebrate after Andrew Franks kicked a last-second field goal to defeat Arizona on Sunday, December 11. Hide Caption 24 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Connecticut guard Gabby Willams, left, blocks the shot of Kansas State forward Peyton Williams during a college basketball game in Manhattan, Kansas, on Sunday, December 11. Hide Caption 25 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos An under-12 baseball team from Japan huddles during a tournament in Zhongshan, China, on Monday, December 12. Hide Caption 26 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Toronto forward Sebastian Giovinco is sandwiched between Seattle's Cristian Roldan, left, and Tyrone Mears during the MLS Cup final on Saturday, December 10. After the match finished scoreless, Seattle won the title in a penalty shootout. Hide Caption 27 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Kylie Walker plays a shot during the Dubai Ladies Masters on Friday, December 9. Hide Caption 28 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Horses race in New Orleans on Saturday, December 10. Hide Caption 29 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz is tackled by Washington's Ryan Kerrigan during an NFL football game on Sunday, December 11. Hide Caption 30 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby slides on the ice as he scores a goal past Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy on Saturday, December 10. Crosby had two goals in the 4-3 victory. Hide Caption 31 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Kansas State's Isaiah Maurice, right, blocks a shot by Washington State's Conor Clifford during a college basketball game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, December 10. Hide Caption 32 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Anthony Joshua knocks out Eric Molina to retain the IBF heavyweight title Saturday, December 10, in Manchester, England. Hide Caption 33 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Players from Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund compete for a header during a Champions League match in Madrid on Wednesday, December 7. Hide Caption 34 of 36

Photos: What a shot! 36 amazing sports photos Notre Dame's Mychal Johnson fends off Connecticut's Saniya Chong during a college basketball game in South Bend, Indiana, on Wednesday, December 7. Hide Caption 35 of 36