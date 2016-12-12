Trump on dismantling Obama's legacy: 'No, no, no'

Story highlights President-elect Donald Trump said he wants 'what's right'

Trump has appointed several Obama critics to head federal agencies

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump says he isn't set on dismantling President Barack Obama's legacy -- but wants to streamline federal agencies' interactions with businesses.

Asked on "Fox News Sunday" by host Chris Wallace if he is going to "take a wrecking ball to the Obama legacy," Trump quickly answered, "No, no, no."

"I don't want to do that at all," he said. "I just want what's right."

Trump's comments come after he appointed heads of several agencies -- including Health and Human Services, Labor and the Environmental Protection Agency -- that have been strident critics of the Obama administration's policies.

